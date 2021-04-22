Baker says Massachusetts has the lowest COVID-19 vaccine repellent in the country





Governor Charlie Baker advertised CDC data on Thursday showing that Massachusetts has the lowest rate of COVID-19 Vaccine hesitant Nationwide, state residents are “aspiring” to get shots, telling reporters. Republican Baker commented after visiting the Pittsfield vaccination site. “People in Massachusetts are eager for vaccination, as all counties show hesitation rates well below 10%,” Baker said. “And, in addition to our strong vaccine distribution infrastructure, this enthusiasm is an important part of making Massachusetts a leading state in vaccination of its populations among all the great powers.”

He said state officials continued to focus on vaccine equity. Equity Push includes a $ 30 million vaccine equity initiative focused on breaking vaccination barriers and promoting access and awareness, especially in imbalance-affected communities. ” He said. He said the job was profitable. “The percentage of blacks and Hispanics who also received their first dose is higher than in almost every other state,” Baker said. He emphasized that testing is also very important. “There’s still a lot of test infrastructure out there,” Baker said. “It’s free, it’s available, you should take advantage of it.” He said, “It’s really important for people to understand that we don’t end with COVID. For a while, COVID It’s not completely complete. “ According to Baker, the shot never ends. “When we’re all past the first full vaccination, we’re probably talking about booster shots,” he said, adding that the boosters may have a silver lining. .. “One of the nice things about boosters is that if you have a booster, if you have a booster, that’s one,” Baker says. “Are you sure? Remember that one of the big challenges in this is logistically, and generally from the beginning, in terms of capacity.” And when it comes to testing, the Commonwealth remains strong. “Yesterday, the Public Health Service reported 1,370 new COVID-19 cases, which was one of 77,000 tests,” Baker said. “Currently, we are conducting more than 20 million tests in Massachusetts, making it the second largest per capita test state in the United States.” Travis Andersen can be reached at [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe..







