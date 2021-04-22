Health
NB reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, top doctors are “extremely concerned” about new variants-New Brunswick
New Brunswick reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is because the Chief Health Officer has stated that the new variant is causing concern and warns the Prime Minister to ignore public security protocols.
Residents of a special nursing home in Grand Bay-Westfield relocated during the outbreak of COVID-19
At a press conference, Dr. Jennifer Russell was concerned about the existence of a variant of concern, with progress being made in Zone 4 (Edmanston region), while two outbreaks were declared in state special nursing homes. He said he was.
“These are very different from the strains before the mutants arrived,” she said.
She also repeatedly emphasized that the variant is worried. First discovered in India and now reported in Canada.
Russell called on Newbrands Wickers to stand up a little longer as it takes about 10 weeks to deliver the vaccine to those who wish to receive the vaccine for the first time.
“We need to survive the next 10 weeks,” she said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Brain Higgs told reporters that he was disappointed and wary of reports of people who did not comply with public security rules.
“These actions are dangerous and endanger others,” he said.
He reminded residents that the rules of self-isolation meant avoiding contact with family and others. People who require self-isolation due to travel or public health instructions should not be in the same room as others or share bathrooms or dishes.
Higgs added that he is concerned that not enough caregivers have chosen to be vaccinated, even though everyone is vaccinated. It is estimated that only 59% of long-term care staff are vaccinated, while 94% of residents are vaccinated at least once.
Edmundston region struggling to shake off the latest outbreaks
He said the state was talking to each facility to encourage individual workers to be vaccinated in some cases.
“They serve vulnerable people, so they need to protect themselves, and there is also a risk of infecting others in the community. This is what we are currently in this variant. I’m looking very carefully, “he said.
Approximately 20 New Brandswickers go there in response to Ontario’s medical assistance request as Higgs appreciates the efforts of healthcare professionals and Ontario is struggling to deal with the COVID-19 situation. He said he offered to do so.
The state also continues to encourage cross-border truck drivers to be vaccinated on a regular basis. The driver can make a reservation by calling the dedicated telephone line 1-833-724-0088.
Meanwhile, the number of cases in nearby Nova Scotia has skyrocketed, with 38 new cases reported.
The border between the two states has tightened from today as Nova Scotia restricts non-essential travel from outside PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador.
Higgs told reporters that he was optimistic about the vaccination effort and that the Atlantic bubble was still “very realistic”, but the premiere was looking “late May” at this point. ..
Blockade, orange and yellow levels
The Zone 4 section, which includes Edmundston and the Upper Madawasca region, remains closed in accordance with state mandates.
The communities of Saint Leonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are now Orange level..
All other zones and communities in the state, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick areas of Zone 4, Yellow level..
Currently, there are 146 active cases and 34 deaths in the state. Fifteen people are hospitalized, including five in the intensive care unit.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]