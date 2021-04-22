Health
Paper claiming to protect cigarettes from COVID withdrawn due to relations with the tobacco industry
A Controversial research Published last year European Respiratory Journal In patients with COVID-19, he claimed that “current smoking was not associated with adverse consequences.”
This was a very unusual conclusion because COVID-19 mainly attacks the lungs and as the World Health Organization. Point out — Smoking impairs lung function and increases the risk of respiratory infections, including the coronavirus.
However, more than half a year later, the medical journal withdrew the treatise as follows: Parents Report.. Reason: Some of the authors had a financial relationship with the tobacco industry.
A Withdrawal A publication by the European Respiratory Journal states that “the editors’ attention was drawn to the fact that the two authors did not disclose potential conflicts of interest when submitting the manuscript.”
Within the international team that wrote the treatise, there are several researchers who are directly related to the tobacco industry.
“That is, one of the authors at the time (José M. Mier) played a current and ongoing role in providing consulting to the tobacco industry on reducing tobacco harm,” reads the withdrawal. He was a senior researcher at the Greek NGO NOSMOKE … a science and innovation hub, funded by the Foundation for the Smoke Free World. “
NOSMOKE promotes professional e-cigarette research from the tobacco industry. Parents I’m pointing out.
The authors argued that the conflict of interest was not the reason for the complete withdrawal.
The· Respiratory journal, However, the notice of withdrawal stated, “The editor decides in the context of the delicate subject presented, based on the nature of the private relationship and on the need to align the content of the published journal with the Articles of Incorporation. The publishing association that felt justified. “
Senior Author, Konstantinos Farsalinos, Said Withdrawal monitoring He found the withdrawal to be “unfair and unfounded” after proposing to independently verify “publishing the complete dataset”, but was rejected by the editor. It has been reported.
That’s not the only type of paper. In fact, April 2020 preprint He also concluded that tobacco may help prevent smokers from becoming infected with COVID-19.
Researchers have found that a much lower percentage of smokers experience severe symptoms of COVID-19 compared to the average number of smokers in France.Major neurobiologists Said Parents When nicotine may be blocking the invasion of coronavirus into cells.
However, according to experts, the evidence that smoking actually protects people from infection is at best suspicious.
“Currently, there is limited and suspicious data to support smokers’ paradoxical claims,” read. Review In the journal Evidence-based medicine from the BMJ..
“The claim of protective effect should be considered with the utmost care by both the general public and the clinician,” the review read.
“In the situation of smoking and COVID-19, inadequate data collection can lead to some false conclusions,” the journal writes. “Smokers can be mistakenly underestimated if patients with missing smoking data are not excluded from the entire pool.”
The findings highlight how difficult it is to understand the vast amount of data on COVID. However, it is important to keep the data out of context without disclosing conflicts of interest, especially if the relationship with the tobacco industry is unclear, especially during a pandemic with respiratory illness.
