Good sleep in middle age reduces the risk of dementia

In their study, researchers reported that people who slept less than 6 hours a night were 30 percent more likely to develop dementia.

Experts say the last time of sleep is important — it’s When the brain goes through a purification process. Now, take that extra time to sleep. Your brain may thank you later. People in their 50s and 60s who don’t get enough sleep may be more likely to develop dementia later in life, according to a new study. The· Research Was published in Nature Communications last week and tracked nearly 8,000 people in the UK for about 50 to 25 years. Subjects who reported an average nighttime sleep of 6 hours or less were 30% more likely to develop dementia than subjects who typically slept an average of 7 hours or more per night. According to doctors, even an hour of sleep can make a difference when it comes to the brain doing the necessary internal work. “I found that sleep and memory integration are related.” Dr. Abinau Singh, The director of the Indiana Sleep Center told Healthline. “It is during the various sleep stages and their cycles that new memories and information are processed, excess and negative memories are removed, and contextual memory archiving takes place. “Emotional amnestics also occur during our sleep cycle,” Shin said. “The last two hours of sleep are rich in REM sleep, and there is increasing evidence that this is an important stage of sleep that helps with memory integration and emotional memory. And from these last two hours, myself If you take away, you will spoil the process. “

The brain literally spends the last few hours of sleep picking up and cleaning up trash, Dr. Chelsea RollshaveA neuroscientist and sleep expert at sleep technology firm Tatch told Healthline. “Our brain and body perform many important biological functions that occur only during sleep, such as the removal of toxic waste products that accumulate in the brain,” says Rohrscheib. “The accumulation of certain types of brain waste products called beta-amyloid is believed to be the leading cause of Alzheimer’s disease. “Most of the beta amyloid removal occurs in the deepest stages of sleep,” Rohrscheib said. “If sleep is limited to less than 7 hours, the brain has less time to remove beta-amyloid, causing accumulation of toxic levels and increasing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.”

Opinions differ as to whether sleep deprivation in people in their 50s and 60s can be a symptomatology of other underlying conditions that lead to dementia. “This study has not established a causal relationship between dementia and short sleep times.” Jishan KhanA medical director at the Institute of Sleep Medicine at the Deborah Heart and Lang Center in New Jersey told Healthline. “It simply makes an association between the two. Sleep deprivation can be an early sign or risk factor for dementia.” This study took into account other causes that are thought to lead to dementia, such as smoking, drinking, exercise, weight, education level, conditions such as diabetes, and mental illness. There was no noticeable difference by gender. The effects of sleep on overall health have not always been extensively studied until recently. Some doctors say that in some cultures, working hours are often more important than spending the same amount of time sleeping. “In some countries and cultures, such as the United States and Japan, work and achievements are prioritized over getting enough sleep,” Rohrscheib said. “For many years, less than seven hours of sleep was considered a badge of honor. Within the last few decades, science has shown long-term damage to the brain and body from sleep loss, but unfortunately culture. It takes time for the norms to shift in the positive direction. “