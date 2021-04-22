The surgeon president says these two things must be done to end the pandemic

After more than a year of blockades, public health measures, and business closures, people COVID-19 pandemic behind us.. Unfortunately, many advances have been made in reducing the number of new daily cases, but there is still considerable work to be done before life returns to “normal.” And, according to the Surgeon President, there are at least two things people have to do if they want to end the pandemic as soon as possible. Read on to make sure the best health authorities recommend it, and for more information on how to keep yourself safe in the meantime The CDC says that if you see this in a restaurant, you shouldn’t go inside..

Despite passing the major milestone of at least one dose 50 percent of adults In the United States, some officials are concerned that Vaccination rate As the enthusiasm of the people diminishes, it is beginning to decline.But according to the US Surgeon President Bibek MercyOvercoming the final hurdles of, MD, pandemic involves actively working to help people in your life Get their shots..

"Vaccines are the most important route to end this pandemic, which means that everyone in our country needs to be vaccinated," Mercy said on April 19. vaccine. Part 2: Look back and look at your family and friends and ask if you want to get the vaccine. If you need help, you need to do it.

Surgeon President’s warning comes later COVID spikes in major regions Some experts are concerned that highly contagious variants of the virus may continue to contribute to the outbreak throughout the late pandemic. “If we [vaccine] Due to hesitation, the Variant of Concern, especially B.1.1.7, which devastated states such as Michigan, opens up and continues to cause new surges in the community. I am. ” Abdul El Said, MD, doctors and epidemiologists told CNN.

"It has always been a race between vaccines and mutants, and hesitation only slows down the vaccine," he warned.

Other officials have pointed out that the demographics of those most affected by COVID-19 are beginning to change. Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the White House COVID-19 briefing on April 19. Rochelle Warrensky, MD, although there was progress in the press, Recent outbreaks I was drawing a different picture from the previous surge.

"In the United States, more people are getting vaccinated every day at an accelerated rate," she said. "on the other hand, Increasing cases and hospitalizations In some parts of the country. Increasing numbers of young people have not yet been vaccinated.

Other experts argue that the sooner a sufficient number of people are vaccinated, the faster we can return. Normal life.. Interview with CNN Internal politics April 18 Megan RunnyMD, an emergency physician at Rhode Island Hospital and an associate professor at Brown University, said: Obligation of mask It should only be removed if “about 70% or 80%” of the adult population across the country has been vaccinated.

Ranny isn't the only one to have this opinion. In an interview with CNN in February Anthony Fauci, MD, Chief White House COVID Advisor, said: [the number of COVID cases] The overwhelming majority of the population is vaccinated, so I can say with confidence, we need to pull back the mask [indoors], we No mask required..