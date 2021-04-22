Brevard officials are concerned as demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is flat

The flat demand for COVID-19 vaccine in Brevard County is a concern for local authorities as the county is well below the level of vaccination required to achieve “herd immunity”.

Approximately 45% of Brevard residents over the age of 16 and 38% of the total population have been vaccinated at least once. Health experts say that herd immunity is achieved when 75% of the population is vaccinated.

“Yes, that’s a concern,” said Maria Stahl, director of the Brevard Department of Health, Florida, about vaccination data. She added that this is a national concern, not just in Brevard.

According to Stahl, 73% of the Brevard population over the age of 65 is vaccinated, but the number is steadily declining in the younger age group.

However, the number of cases has not decreased, with 138 new cases reported in Brevard on Thursday and 111 to 170 new cases reported in 12 of the last 14 days.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Brevard is 39,881, with 2,274 hospitalizations and 847 deaths, of which 740 are in the 65+ age group. Overall, about 6.5% of the Brevard population confirmed cases of COVID-19, Stahl said.

However, the number of cases can be much higher, as many cases are not detected.

“Brevard County is still highly contagious and has a high rate of virus in our county,” Stahl said. “I highly recommend vaccination that allows everyone to be vaccinated, but in the meantime, we are not close to Brevard County herd immunity.”

At the county’s latest biweekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Brevard County Emergency Management Director John Scott recommended vaccination to those who had not yet been vaccinated.

“Vaccines are safe and effective,” Scott said. “We want to assure you that it is safe.”

And “it’s much easier to get the vaccine,” Scott said, than when the vaccine was first available.

In addition to the VIERA Ministry of Health drive-through site, Brevard County has dozens of vaccine-providing facilities. Healthcare providers; 6 municipalities. There are numerous pharmacies at CVS, Publix, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie stores. There are also one-time vaccination clinics in churches, community centers and elsewhere.

The following is a breakdown of the percentage of Brevard and Florida residents who have been vaccinated at least once by age group.

16+: 45% in Brevard, 45% in Florida.

20+: 46% in Brevard, 46% in Florida.

25+: 48% in Brevard, 49% in Florida.

Over 30: 51% in Brevard, 51% in Florida.

35+: 53% in Brevard, 54% in Florida.

Over 40: 56% in Brevard, 58% in Florida.

45+: 58% in Brevard, 61% in Florida.

Over 50: 61% in Brevard, 64% in Florida.

55+: 64% in Brevard, 68% in Florida.

Over 60: 69% in Brevard, 73% in Florida.

65+: 73% in Brevard, 77% in Florida.

“When it comes to vaccination, it’s just below the state average,” Stahl said.

“We’ve seen good rates, but we need to increase vaccination rates,” Scott said. “It will be a way to make our community more resilient and continue on this path towards normalization. If you can take a shot, take a shot, and That’s really what we have to do to people. “

He said the county would better handle public resistance to getting the vaccine within next month as the vaccine will be more easily available in private clinics and nearby non-chain pharmacies. ..

Scott also discusses the importance of vaccination with unvaccinated friends and neighbors to vaccinated residents, and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 epidemics. Encouraged to obey.

This includes covering your face in public, using good hand-washing habits, practicing social distance, avoiding large numbers of people, and not going out in public when you are ill. I will.

“Nothing helps us to be stronger and faster” than achieving herd immunity in the fight against COVID-19, Scott said.

Matthew Wallace, director of public security at Brevard County, said the county “has reached a better place” in the fight.

In another statement, Dr. Jeffrey Starnaker, Chief Clinical Officer at HealthFirst, reiterated these feelings.

He said vaccinations should be selected for COVID-19 because vaccinations are widely available throughout Brevard County and the state.

He said this applies to everyone — even if you have already been infected with the virus and recovered — or healthy enough for you to recover from COVID-19 if you are exposed in the future. I just feel it is there.

“Recovering from COVID-19 does not mean it is” safe, “” Starnaker said. “Get the vaccine when it becomes available. It may save you and your loved ones.”

According to Scott, counties and health departments are moving to “poorly serviced communities” where residents may not have the skills and transportation needed to book vaccines online and get to the vaccination site. We will shift our focus to working on vaccination.

“As we are really starting to focus on that population, you will see these efforts increase in the coming weeks and months,” Scott said.

Mr Stahl said he hopes it will help increase immunization rates for people with traffic disabilities.

A total of 229,710 Brevard residents have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. Of those 147,490, they received both Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The other 82,220 people are receiving the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Only people over the age of 18 can be vaccinated with the J & J or Moderna vaccine. However, 16 and 17 years old can be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis introduced a “senior first” approach to vaccination, initially providing vaccines to people over the age of 65. A healthcare provider who has direct contact with the patient. And the residents and staff of the long-term care facility.

On March 15th, the age was reduced to 60 years. Until 50 on March 22nd. Up to 40 on March 29th. Depending on the type of vaccine, it will go from 16 to 18 on April 5th.

