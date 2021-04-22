Prison prisoners in Iowa will be vaccinated with 6 times more COVID vaccine than usual.

According to officials, 77 prison inmates in Iowa were given an overdose of the COVID-19 vaccine (believed to be up to six times normal), but became ill enough to require hospitalization. I didn’t.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Iowa State Prison in Fort Madison. It is the largest safety prison for men.

Code Overton, a spokesman for the Iowa Correctional Bureau, said Thursday that not all prisoners were ill enough to require external medical attention.

“The majority of prisoners continue to show very minor symptoms that are consistent with those who have been vaccinated with the recommended dose,” he wrote in an email to The Des Moines Register. “These included arm and body pain, and one prisoner experienced a low-grade fever, which could be treated with Tylenol.”

Earlier reports said prisoners were given up to six times the standard dose of the vaccine, Overton said.

He said prison officials had consulted with experts from the University of Iowa, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Pfizer, which manufactured the vaccine. Experts recommended that patients be monitored for at least 48 hours, but “they did not expect prisoners to react severely,” he said.

Kimberly Kaleheffer, 51, from Fairfield told the register on Wednesday that her son, Anthony Kaleheffer, was among the affected prisoners.

She said her son and other prisoners experienced symptoms such as nausea, loss of appetite, severe bruising at the injection site, and severe dehydration.

So far, prison administration of the COVID-19 vaccine has been suspended and an investigation will be conducted, Overton said. According to Overton, two nursing staff who allegedly vaccinated 77 prisoners were on vacation “waiting for the results of the investigation.”

According to experts, the COVID vaccine is not life-threatening, but overdose

Eric Maki, a pharmacy professor at Drake University who is not involved in the Fort Madison situation, said the Pfizer version of the vaccine is more difficult to handle than the Moderna version.

According to Maki, both versions are frozen, but the Pfizer version is packaged as a concentrate and needs to be diluted with a significant amount of saline. The moderna version is premixed, he said in a telephone interview Wednesday night.

Maki said he didn’t know much about the case, but generally expected the effects of such an overdose from the vaccine to be more unpleasant than dangerous. Patients are more likely to have more than usual side effects, such as body pain, malaise, and fever, he said.

“Like they have the flu,” he said.

Grant Houselog, a pharmacist who is an assistant director of the Iowa Poison Control Center, said his agency received a few reports of COVID-19 vaccine overdose in the state.

Houselog said little data is available on such overdose, but there is no known reason to expect the results to be life-threatening.

“We are worried, but not worried,” he said.

Houselog said prison officials did not notify the Poison Control Center of Tuesday’s overdose, but said it was not necessary.

The Correctional Bureau is already facing scrutiny of the killing of two personnel in an attempt to escape the prisoner. Anamosa State Prison.. In the register survey, Prisoner’s death At Clarinda Prison.

