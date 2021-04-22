COVID-19 hospitalization falls among seniors in the United States

Washington (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalizations among older Americans have plummeted by more than 70% since the beginning of the year, and deaths between them appear to have fallen as well, vaccination campaigns Dramatic evidence of working.

The secret now is to get young people in the country to roll up their sleeves.

The reduction in severe cases among Americans over the age of 65 is especially encouraging. This is because the elderly have accounted for about 8 out of 10 deaths from the virus since the virus struck the United States.

COVID-19 deaths in people of all ages in the United States plummeted to about 700 per day on average, compared to a peak of over 3,400 in mid-January.

Jody Guest, a public health researcher at Emory University, said:

The best available data suggests that COVID-19 deaths among Americans over the age of 65 have decreased by more than 50% since their peak in January. The full picture is not entirely clear, as the latest data on age-specific deaths from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are incomplete and subject to revision.

Nonetheless, the numbers suggest that a reduction in the number of deaths in the elderly promotes an overall reduction in the lives lost in COVID-19, which will affect the elderly when the vaccine becomes available. Winter proves US strategy to put it at or near the front line of the shot.

US trends reflect what is happening in other countries with high immunization rates, such as Israel and the United Kingdom, in stark contrast to the exacerbation of disasters such as India and Brazil, where shot dispensing is far behind. It is a target.

Hospitalizations have fallen by more than 50%, according to US government statistics, but the most dramatic are among the longest-qualified and enthusiastic seniors.

The story continues

Two-thirds of the elderly in the United States are fully vaccinated, but only one-third of all adults in the United States. Over 80% of older people have at least one shot, but just over 50% of all adults.

But at the same time, the overall demand for vaccination seems to be declining in the United States, despite the fact that all adults across the country are vaccinated. According to CDC figures, the average number of doses per day decreased from 3.2 million to 2.9 million in mid-April.

“My concern is whether vaccine intake is just as strong in these younger age groups,” the guest said. “Otherwise, there is no positive effect on vaccines in these younger age groups as we have seen in older people.”

In addition, new virus cases in the United States have been stuck at anxious levels since March, averaging over 60,000 per day, consistent with the numbers seen during the surge last summer. I will. New cases are increasing among people in their 30s, 40s and 50s, who make up the majority of hospitalizations.

In Michigan, which has been hit by the recent surge in infectious diseases, hospitalizations in their 50s have increased by 700% since late February, ahead of all other age groups.

In King County, Seattle, hospital doctors generally have a smaller number of COVID-19 patients, less need for critical care, and less need for respiratory organs. These young patients are also more likely to survive.

“Thankfully, they’re doing very well,” said Dr. Mark Sullivan, a life-saving physician at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. “They tend to recover a little faster because of their youth.”

With enough vaccines, fewer and fewer people will be infected with the virus, so cases of COVID-19 should eventually begin to decline. According to guests and other experts, Israel reached that threshold last month after fully vaccination of about 40% of its 9 million population.

However, the United States faces challenges in implementing mass immunization due to its much larger size, diversity, geographic conditions, and health inequalities.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced new federal funding for small businesses to allow employees to take paid vacations to get vaccinated and recover from the side effects of shots. did.

The challenge is to quickly vaccinate young Americans who feel less vulnerable to the coronavirus but are primarily prevalent in the disease.

Dr. Jesse Goodman, a vaccine expert at Georgetown University, said: “It will be broader and will require continued effort.”

In Cook County, Chicago, where 91% of adults over the age of 65 received at least one injection, recent hospital patients are younger and better.

Dr. Tip Puri, a nephrologist at the University of Chicago Medical Center and Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Surgery, said:

At one moment there is even joy, he said. He recently stopped to help the elderly couple find a hospital vaccination clinic. The woman was pushing her husband’s wheelchair.

“They are the people you don’t want to see in the hospital,” Puri said. “We are not going to meet them in the emergency room or ICU.”

“This is how an escape from a pandemic feels,” he added.

___

AP Health Writer Tom Murphy contributed to the story from Indianapolis. Johnson reported from Seattle.

___

Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter. @AP_FDAwriter

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.