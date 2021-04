BCCDC states that fresh COVID-19 cases are declining in most island health areas – Port Alberni Valley News

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the majority of island health areas was lower than last week and last week. In Nanaimo, the number last week was lower than any other week since mid-January. The BC Center for Disease Control released data on Wednesday, April 21, showing new cases by local health authorities during the week of April 11-17. In those 7 days, 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Greater Nanaimo, the lowest since January 10-16 with 29 new cases. Greater Victoria was the island’s hotspot with a total of 103 new cases (down from 131) last week, but doubled from one to two in western Vancouver Island, with the highest number of new cases per person. Following Victoria, the island regions with the highest number of new cases are souk and western communities with 50, Nanaimo with 31, oceanside with 19 (down from last week’s surge to 65), and the Saanich Peninsula. And Comox Valley were 18 people each. .. The number of new cases on Central Island has been in the single digits in five of the last seven days. According to Island Health, Vancouver Island currently has 307 active COVID-19 cases, 84 on Central Island, 188 on South Island, and 35 on North Island. BCCDC data show that four COVID-19 patients receiving critical care on Vancouver Island and an additional 31 are hospitalized. At a press conference on Thursday, April 22, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 1,006 new COVID-19 cases across the state, including 37 new cases on Vancouver Island. The story continues below In British Columbia, another 1,006 COVID-19 cases were seen on Thursday, and a “warning” 502 was issued at the hospital. https://t.co/xZ2wWZWhBn — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) April 22, 2021 She encourages British Columbians to stay local, stay away, wear masks, follow the COVID-19 safety plan at school and work, stick to household groups, avoid unnecessary trips, and get vaccinated. I requested. “This protects our loved ones, our community, and each other,” she said. Henry added that the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in the intensive care unit is increasing and is “alert” to public health authorities. “The pressure on our healthcare system is so great now that our healthcare professionals need our help,” she said. To ensure daily news from Vancouver Island is delivered to your inbox click here.

