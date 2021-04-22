See data: Covid-19 targets groups with delayed vaccination in Onondaga County





Syracuse, NY-The older you are in Onondaga County, the more likely you are to get vaccinated and the less likely you are to get Covid-19. New cases of the virus are increasingly concentrated in people under the age of 40 who are less likely to be vaccinated. Today, for example. Seventy-five percent of the 92 new cases identified since Wednesday occurred in people under the age of 40, said county official Ryan McMahon. In contrast, 13 months after the virus arrived, only 53% of the virus occurred in that age group. “The inhabitants of our unvaccinated community are where the virus comes from,” McMahon said. “It will continue to be young.” Overall, 226,000 county residents are vaccinated, accounting for about 49% of the population. The percentage of county residents vaccinated by age group is as follows: 80 and more: 71.6% received the first dose. 60.4% 2 doses. 70-79: 85.1% initial dose; 72.6% 2 doses. 60-69: 73.3% initial dose; 56.8% 2 doses. 50-59: 55.9% initial dose; 34.2% 2 doses. 40-49: 47.6% initial dose; 29.4% 2 doses. 30-39: 43.4% initial dose; 26.2% 2 doses. 20-29: 36.9% initial dose; 19.5% 2 doses. 16-19: 27.1% initial dose; 9% 2 doses. 0 to 15: Not covered by the vaccine. According to McMahon, the largest number of new Covid-19 cases today occurred among people under the age of 19. The group accounted for 35 cases, or 38%. By comparison, since the beginning of the pandemic, that age group has accounted for less than 18% of cases. Today, there was only one new case among people over the age of 80. The county holds clinics this week and at the next high school to continue vaccination of students over the age of 16. By the end of next week, all public and private high school students in the county will be vaccinated, McMahon said. In early May, county officials will focus more and more on smaller vaccine clinics in nearby environments, McMahon said. He said these clinics could take shots as easily as possible, including accepting walk-ins, hoping to reach as many people as possible. Demand for shots is slowing in downtown on-center and other mass vaccination sites. McMahon said at least 70% of the county’s population would be vaccinated and hoped that the community would develop herd immunity to control the virus. A 74-year-old man died of Covid-19 from Wednesday, according to McMahon. Overall, 697 counties died from the virus. Do you have news tips or story ideas? Contact Tim Knauss, a reporter at syracuse.com/ThePost-Standard. Email | twitter | | 315-470-3023.







