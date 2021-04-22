The state states that Phase 1 of the vaccine program has been completed as of today

The 7,333 COVID-19 vaccines reported today are Far Northwest (240), Far North Central (43), Far North East (281), North West (248), North Central (823), Northeast (776), and Saskatoon. Cartoon (1,222), Central West (534), Central East (496), Regina (962), Southwest (328), South Central (350), Southeast (772). 258 doses were given with the area of ​​residence on hold.

More than 300,000 Saskatchewan residents over the age of 40, or 53 percent, receive initial doses.

Status of priority population vaccination as of April 21, 2021 group 80 years old and over 70-79 years old 60-69 years old 50-59 years old 40-49 years old

Details on all state vaccinations, including first and second doses, can be found on the following dashboard. https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.. As a source database of vaccine information, Panorama is subject to continuous data updates, and as a result, counts may be revised daily.

All Pfizer shipments scheduled for this week have arrived in Saskatchewan, with Saskatoon (12,870), Regina (10,530), Prince Albert (2,340), North Battleford (2,340) and Yorkton (1,170). It is distributed locally. Indigenous Services Canada has also received a scheduled Pfizer shipment (2,340 shipments) this week for distribution to the indigenous community.

Pharmacy vaccination pilot project

Some pharmacies in 14 Saskatchewan communities will begin vaccination on April 29 as part of a pilot program to provide COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccination appointments may be provided as early as Monday, April 26th.

Up to 63 pharmacies will participate in small deployments to improve distribution and vaccination processes. Vaccinated pharmacies and staff working in stores that house pharmacies are eligible for vaccination.

As large numbers of vaccines become available in the coming weeks, more pharmacies will be added to the community.

Residents should wait patiently, as reservations vary from pharmacy to pharmacy. Please be aware of local notifications. A list of participating pharmacies is available on the Saskatchewan Government website when the pharmacies are ready to accept reservations. For more information, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies..

Vaccination reservation system opened to over 44 years old

Starting today, the state’s age-based vaccination program eligibility has expanded to over 44 years of age. However, it remains over 40 in the provinces of northern Saskatchewan. This applies to all vaccination clinics: reserved bookings, drive-through / walk-in, and mobile.

Keep in mind that the demand for reservations exceeds the supply currently available. Residents will now find that there are more clinic options in rural and northern communities than in urban areas, as all appointments at these centers are currently booked. It will be added to these communities by Wednesday, April 28, and additional clinics will be added when new vaccine shipments are received.

Reservations can be made online www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.. If you do not have a mobile or email account, need assistance with your booking, or are providing documentation on your priority status, call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Must be booked. For details on how to make a reservation, please see the following URL. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking..

Please do not call until you can make an appointment for vaccination.

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 254 new cases of COVID-19 and 299 recovery reported in Saskatchewan on April 22, bringing the state to a total of 39,137 cases. 36,162 recovery and 2,505 cases were considered active.

One new death has been reported in a group aged 50-59 in the South Central Zone.

New cases in northern Saskatchewan are located in the northwest (14), northeast (9), northwest (18), northwest (12), and northeast (7) zones. The four new cases have pending residence information. Five cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Regina (2) and Southeast (3) zones.

177 people are hospitalized. 129 are inpatient: Far Northeast (1), Northwest (5), North Central (6), Saskatoon (43), Central East (8), Regina (53), Southwest (1), South Central (4), southeast (8). There are 48 people in the intensive care unit. North Central (2 people), Saskatoon (8 people), Central East (3 people), Regina (34 people), Southwest (1 person).

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 248 (20.2 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the past few months is available on the Saskatchewan Government website. https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

There were 3,706 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on April 21, 2021.

To date, 741,278 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of April 20, when figures for other states and nationwide were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 621,606 tests per million people. The national rate was 796,584 tests per million people.

As of April 21, screening in Saskatchewan identified 5,521 subspecies of concern, Far Northwest (49), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (108), North Central (71), Northeast. Reported in (8). ), Saskatoon (560), Central West (75), Central East (229), Regina (3,206), Southwest (136), South Central (432), South East (575) Zone. There are 70 screened VOCs with pending residence.

There are no new strain results reported today. Of the 2,060 VOCs with strains identified by the Saskatchewan genome-wide sequence, 2,046 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 9 is B.1.351 (SA), and 5 is P.1. (Brazilian). The Regina Zone accounts for 1,474 (72 percent) of confirmed strain-identified VOC cases in Saskatchewan.

These VOCs may have been initially identified by means other than screening (ie, selection of whole-genome sequences without screening), and the screening results will include whole-genome sequence results to identify strains. be careful.

Variants of identified concern cases may appear in both columns of the website, depending on the testing of that case. Adding cases identified by screening and cases that have undergone whole-genome sequencing can result in double counting of individual cases.

Detailed information on the total number of health care workers, the breakdown of total cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total tests to date, test rates per capita, and current number of confirmed variants of concern. Statistics can be found at: http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

NITHA data

As of April 21, there are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in the NITHA community. These cases are located in Far North Central, Asabaska (0), Far North West (13), Far North East (12), North Central (0), and North East (2). There were 3,400 cases (98%) recovered.

All public health measures extended until May 10

Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 infection throughout the state, the Chief Medical Health Officer has extended the current public health orders for all states until May 10. The order will be reviewed at that time. For more information on current public health measures, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-Countermeasures..

All residents are required to adhere to the best personal protective equipment.

Wear a mask in all public places, including all workplaces

Wash non-medical masks daily

Maintain physical distance

Wash your hands frequently

Reduce activity outside the home. Order takeaway or curbside pickups. If you can work from home, please work from home at this point.

At this time, avoid all unnecessary trips throughout the state

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If someone in the house has symptoms, the entire house should be left at home until the test results are available. Test information is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information..

Weekly report on the number of youth tests and cases

Trends in COVID-19 cases in school-age children are being monitored. Below is a weekly report of cases and test counts for children aged 0-19 years, including data by age and positive rate. www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan..

General COVID-19 information

For inquiries from the general public [email protected]..

I know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know- Your risk..

