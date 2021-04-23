Health
Coronavirus: Oregon woman dies of blood clot after vaccination with J & J – WSB-TV channel 2
Portland, Oregon — A woman in Oregon died after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said Thursday.
by Oregon Health DepartmentA woman in her 50s died after being vaccinated at some point before federal officials requested it. Nationwide suspension To give healthcare professionals time to study six other Johnson & Johnson vaccinated individuals who have experienced life-threatening blood clots.
The fate of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be publicly discussed at an advisory group meeting. Friday Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Washington post report.
A woman in Oregon “developed a rare but serious blood clot within two weeks of vaccination,” OHA said. Oregonian report. Health officials did not reveal which part of the state the woman came from, adding that she was investigating whether her death was directly caused by the vaccine, the newspaper reported.
“Until the investigation is complete, we cannot conclude whether her death is related to the vaccine,” OHA said in a news release.
>> Coronavirus: US health agency calls for suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccine use
According to the OHA, the CDC learned about the death of a woman on Sunday through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the national agency used to collect reports of post-vaccination side effects. KATU report. OHA officials were notified on Tuesday, according to state officials who did not disclose the date of the woman’s death. Oregonian report.
According to television stations, healthcare providers are required to report certain adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination, in accordance with the Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccine.
“The incident in Oregon will add evidence of potential risks associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” OHA said in a news release. “The Vaccination Advisory Committee will review the data accumulated to date and weigh the risks and benefits of vaccines.”
CDC The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will probably need to be reopened this weekend. Position report. This move includes new warnings about rare complications with blood clots, but probably does not require an age limit.
