New warning from COVID-19 Solution Group, one year later

Geneva, Switzerland — — A year later, proponents of a huge global program to develop and deliver COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments warned on Friday that the pandemic would not end without new global efforts.

Access to CovidTools (ACT) Accelerator, a multi-billion dollar internationally coordinated attempt to find a way to overcome the pandemic, has made rapid progress in accelerating vaccine development, but treating COVID The law remains elusive.

The plan calls for $ 22 billion this year to facilitate an attack on the pandemic, but so far the commitment is only $ 11.1 billion.

“As we celebrate the first anniversary of the launch of the ACT-Accelerator, world leaders are now investing in saving lives by treating the causes of pandemics everywhere, or trillions of endless results. We are faced with the option of continuing to spend the dollar, “the scheme said in an impact report.

“It’s time to act.

“This is the fastest and most effective way to save lives, protect the health system and restore the economy.”

According to ACT, the cost was less than one percent of the amount the government was spending on stimulus to restart the damaged economy in Covid.

The pandemic was just beginning when it went on sale on April 25th last year.

Currently, the death toll of more than 3 million is about 190,000, and the number of infected people is only 2.7 million, but the number of confirmed cases is close to 144 million.

At the launch, global leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Chancellor Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa call for global investment to find a solution. I did.

Cause havoc

“Today, the world has rapid diagnostic tests, reused therapies, and vaccines, but we are faced with an accelerated virus that is mutating into more contagious and more harmful variants. To fight this disease. We are jeopardizing the effectiveness of our current tools, “says ACT.

COVID-19 “continues to cause havoc.”

Little was known about the new coronavirus 12 months ago, but the 1 billionth vaccine dose will be injected within the next few days.

The launch of ACT created the Covax facility, giving poor countries access to the final vaccine. This was, of course, afraid of the jab battle.

In 29 low-income countries, where 9% of the world’s population lives, only 0.2% of the Covid-19 vaccine is given.

To date, Covax has shipped more than 40.5 million vaccines to 118 participating regions.

We are aiming for at least 2 billion vaccinations this year, 1.3 billion of which will be provided to the lowest-income 92 participants and will be borne by the donor.

One of the current key issues with vaccines is the unprecedented scale of production required and the associated supply chain constraints.

Testing and treatment

At the pillar of the test, a reliable rapid antigen diagnostic test that can be run outside the laboratory has been developed and is available within eight months.

Françoise Vanni, director of communications for the World Fund Financing Organization to Fight the Epidemic, said inspection rates in developed countries are now about 80 times higher than in other regions.

“This inequality is basically a global health risk for all of us,” she told reporters.

“We need to keep an eye on the virus among the vaccinated people,” she adds, tracking what SARS-CoV-2 is doing. SARS-CoV-2 is a new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in terms of treatment, ACT supported 15 clinical trials, surveyed 21 treatments in 47 countries, and enrolled 85,000 patients.

It supported a study that identified dexamethasone as Covid-19’s first life-saving therapy. It is the only cure for illness approved by the World Health Organization.

“So far, we’ve put a lot of effort into research, but there’s still no cure that can kill the virus,” said Unitide’s Executive Director, who is co-leading and working on innovations in major diseases. Philip Duneton added. ACT treatment arm.

