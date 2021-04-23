LA authorities push vaccines as daily statistics continue to reveal improvement scenarios – Daily News





The epidemic of the coronavirus continues to decline in Los Angeles County, and health officials continue to urge people to be vaccinated to maintain their progress. Public health officials in LA County reported 439 new cases and 36 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, April 22, with a total death toll of 23,736 and a total of 1,230,362 in the region. became. According to a state dashboard reported a day before the county, 451 people are currently hospitalized for the virus, of which 109 are in the intensive care unit. “Although the infection is delayed in Los Angeles County, people are still dying from COVID-19 every day,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday. “The more people we get vaccinated, the less death we suffer.” According to Feller, unvaccinated people are one-500th more likely to die from the virus and less than one-millionth likely to die from the virus. The county health director also recommended that people who have recovered from their illness be vaccinated, so they can get “more complete and longer lasting protection.” Of the deaths reported on Thursday, 16 died were over 80 years old, 10 were 65 to 79 years old, and 10 were 50 to 64 years old. Within a city with an independent health sector: Pasadena reported only one new death, a total of 11,204. The city’s death toll remained at 340. Long Beach hadn’t updated that number by 5 pm. As of Wednesday, the city reported 52.740 cases and 928 deaths. Vaccination rates are rising weekly, Authorities said earlier this weekIn LA County, more than 6 million doses have been given, of which 2.2 million are the second doses. Guidance on the nationally suspended Johnson & Johnson vaccine redistribution may come from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. Since the suspension of one-shot vaccination on April 13, 70% of LA County vaccines have been replaced by Pfizer and Modana. However, Johnson & Johnson resumed shipments to the European Union, Norway and Iceland this week after the European Medicines Agency determined that blood clots may be associated with the vaccine. The benefits of shots outweigh the risks.. Walk-ins are accepted for vaccination from Thursday, April 22nd to Monday, April 26th, while supply continues at the following county locations. Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center, 3850 E. Avenue S, Palmdale, Open daily from 11am to 7pm.

Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood, open daily from 9am to 4:30 pm.

Burbank Boulevard Sports Complex, 17015 Burbank Blvd., Encino, open Tuesday to Saturday from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm.

Canyons University, located in 25,000 Valencia Boulevard, Santa Clarita, is open daily from 11 AM to 7 PM.

California State University, Northridge, 18343 Plummer Street Northridge, open daily from 9am to 4:30 pm.

Eugene A Obregon Park – Gymnasium, 4021 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, open Tuesday to Saturday from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm.

Pomona Fairplex, 2370 E. Arrow Highway, (Gate 15) Laburn, open daily from 9am to 4:30 pm.

LA County Education Department, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey, open daily from 9am to 4:30 pm These 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and can only be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

