Health
What role can they play in a pandemic when a home coronavirus test hits a pharmacy?
As of this week, you can purchase a relatively low-priced COVID-19 rapid test and take it at home. Tests are available from pharmacies and do not require a prescription to purchase.
This little good news arrives in the same week that everyone over the age of 16 in the United States is eligible for vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration approved Abbott’s Binax NOW and Quidel QuickVue home tests in late March. Both are antigen tests. The Binax NOW test is currently available and Quidel says it plans to begin shipping the Quick Vue test next week.
In some cases, antigen testing is not as reliable as genetic PCR testing, which is often regarded as the “gold standard” for testing, but antigen testing provides rapid results and helps people with COVID-19 symptoms. I will.
“They are very reliable. The question you are asking and why you are being tested are I now infected and at risk of transmitting the virus to others?” According to Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard University who advocates home inspection.
The BinaxNOW test sells for $ 24 in two tests. Mina says she hopes the price will drop to about $ 1 to $ 3 per test over time.
“Currently, there is no market competition in the United States, so we hope more tests will be approved to lower prices or to subsidize the prices of these tests,” Mina says. .. “It is a public health benefit to use such a test.”
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Interview highlights
About the need for COVID-19 testing at home
In a good way, I think the landscape has changed dramatically. What we need today is to do enough testing so that people can know — for reasons to think that we may be infected, without having to go to the test for days. If you want easy access to the test, PCR Laboratory. There is still a role for that … we will see children get the usual illnesses, and these tests let parents and others know in real time if their children have the virus. It’s important to be able to do it if they have a childhood cold on a regular basis.
How these tests can serve as a backup plan
If you come in the fall and winter and have any problems with your vaccine, you need a backup plan. So far, there are basically no backup plans in the pandemic, resulting in more than 500,000 deaths. To limit spread as much as possible when new variants emerge that circumvent people’s immune system, especially in the elderly, whose immune system may be weakened in terms of protection levels one year after vaccination. I want to And these tests are our eyes to be able to see where the virus is and whether it is at risk of spreading it to people who may get sick.
About the frustration of slow deployment of these tests
If these tests were to be rolled out in large numbers in the middle of last year, preventing the surge could reduce the death toll by hundreds of thousands.Instead, we did a lot of testing, but almost all of them were effectively useless and helped slow the spread. [because getting results took so long.] However, time cannot be rolled back, so in the future, a regulatory framework will be developed that will allow tests to be considered in the context of public health and medicine, and the rate at which tests will be approved will be commensurate. I hope it will be. The dangers and risks that a pandemic poses to us. [Copyright 2021 NPR]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]