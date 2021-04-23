What role can they play in a pandemic when a home coronavirus test hits a pharmacy?

As of this week, you can purchase a relatively low-priced COVID-19 rapid test and take it at home. Tests are available from pharmacies and do not require a prescription to purchase. This little good news arrives in the same week that everyone over the age of 16 in the United States is eligible for vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration approved Abbott’s Binax NOW and Quidel QuickVue home tests in late March. Both are antigen tests. The Binax NOW test is currently available and Quidel says it plans to begin shipping the Quick Vue test next week. In some cases, antigen testing is not as reliable as genetic PCR testing, which is often regarded as the “gold standard” for testing, but antigen testing provides rapid results and helps people with COVID-19 symptoms. I will. “They are very reliable. The question you are asking and why you are being tested are I now infected and at risk of transmitting the virus to others?” According to Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard University who advocates home inspection. The BinaxNOW test sells for $ 24 in two tests. Mina says she hopes the price will drop to about $ 1 to $ 3 per test over time.

“Currently, there is no market competition in the United States, so we hope more tests will be approved to lower prices or to subsidize the prices of these tests,” Mina says. .. “It is a public health benefit to use such a test.” This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Interview highlights About the need for COVID-19 testing at home In a good way, I think the landscape has changed dramatically. What we need today is to do enough testing so that people can know — for reasons to think that we may be infected, without having to go to the test for days. If you want easy access to the test, PCR Laboratory. There is still a role for that … we will see children get the usual illnesses, and these tests let parents and others know in real time if their children have the virus. It’s important to be able to do it if they have a childhood cold on a regular basis.