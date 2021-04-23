Sanitary theater, mask theater, climate theater

Americans have spent more than a year without live access to performing arts, so maybe we can all be allowed to engage in a little theater.

It’s everywhere.

Hygiene is too good. First, consider that some theaters can be harmful.As a result, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than a year after the pandemic, is now Warning for obsessive-compulsive disinfection As an unnecessary and potentially dangerous “sanitary theater”.

This is the phrase used by Vincent Hill, Head of Waterborne Disease Control, at a telephone briefing hosted by the CDC. There are two problems. For one, over-disinfection gives people a false sense of security and can be too relaxing when distanced or using masks. This is really important. two, Disinfectants and disinfectants can be dangerous in excess or in combination.. (Caution: Never mix bleach and ammonia.)

Our understanding has changed. The warning to Americans that they are over-sterilizing community spaces is like whiplash for Americans who have played their part in keeping things clean and stopping the spread of Covid. You may see it.

The CDC has updated its guidance on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces in a community environment.

CNN’s medical analyst and Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York said the CDC took a frustratingly long time to update its guidelines and often unleveled what was behind the government’s ideas. Kent Sepkowitz, a doctor and infection control expert at the Center, claims. yoke. He writes:

Of course, the CDC is in a very enviable position to scare people and take action when a threat strikes, but looking back on the next week, month, or year, fearing the exact same people is not possible. Guarantee that there is nothing. It’s safe to go back to the water.

Impossible work. However, it is better to admit that the consensus has changed. That new evidence was available and after reviewing the data we changed our minds. Instead, it gets the tone of a normal robot that ignores past failures, and is rather unwise, perhaps eccentric, to the horrifying early days of the pandemic, where cleanliness was next to divinity. Point to overly energetic cleaning as never a normal response and better.

Mask theater

One of the worse and strange current misfortunes of Covid-19’s life is seeing people in masks walking past restaurants and on the sidewalk. There, people can take off their masks and eat long meals indoors while talking to people across the table.

Masking outside the sidewalk, As the slate claims hereHelps make others comfortable, but doesn’t do much to stop the Covid epidemic directly.

On the other hand, eating indoors Shown to be a spreader.. Still, people outdoors continue to wear masks, and people indoors pull down on masks and continue to eat. This is because state and local masking ordinances often require masking outdoors, but not for meals. (How do you eat with the mask on?)

The fact that political rifts allow little neutrality does not make things easier. You are either a science-promoting masker or a freedom-promoting anti-masker, and despite increasing evidence that you should maintain indoor masking and outdoor masking, they never I will never meet you. Nearby groups need to be reconsidered.

This is an interesting trend to follow. I was riveted yesterday in an NPR interview with CNN’s frequent guest Dr. Ashish Jha about whether outdoor masks are worth it.

The key exchange between Jha and interviewer Mary Louise Kelly is as follows::

Kelly: I’ve heard people screaming on the radio now saying that the radio is still widespread, varieties are on the market, and so far most people aren’t completely vaccinated. Probably. You shouldn’t have this conversation yet. What do you say to them?

Jha: First of all, I understand that. But it’s really important to be able to have a subtle debate about what’s safe and what’s not. One of the problems is when we can’t argue, so some people adhere to all the rules, including those that aren’t always very useful, while others ignore them.

And now, while the incident is widespread, variants are there and there are highly contagious ones like B.1.1.7 [are] Really dominant, I want people to do things safe. And part of that is telling people what restrictions they can let go of. So I think it’s very important to maintain the duty of indoor masks for a while. You can’t give up on them unless the infections are high. But it also means telling people what they can relax. Also, wearing a mask outdoors does not protect you or others unless you are in a very crowded place for long periods of time.

Keep everyone on the same page. As our understanding of the virus changes, the CDC must update much of its guidance to force states, cities, school districts, and businesses to keep pace with quarantine and travel rules, or disinfection, distance, and mask use. I had to. In many cases, you can’t leave a patchwork of rules or still let people understand it for you. Perhaps it’s time for a full reset.

Climate theater

Many will see the theater at the Earth Day Climate Summit hosted by the White House on Thursday.

The world leaders in livestreaming, placed in box talks like Zoom, often show a dramatic shift in US policy from before, with a straight face, despite their carbon-releasing behavior. , Brady Bunch meets SPECTRE’s international conference and can easily be ignored President Donald Trump’s rejection of climate science. Read about it here..

The meeting was not a joke. World leaders have agreed to the need to reduce carbon, but have also made it fairly clear that they are not interested in paying a lot of money.

Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom said it must be about “growth and work” rather than “the expensive politically correct green act of’bunny hugs'”.

He demanded promises from other countries along Britain.

With Russia, China and Brazil all streaming to the meeting following Friday, the next step is to put action into action over the next few years.

Reduce US emissions by 50%. As part of him, President Joe Biden has promised to reduce US emissions, which is 52% lower than the 2005 level, which is part of the Paris Agreement he rejoined. But as CNN’s Kate Sullivan and Kevin Liptak state, “The goal is part of the Paris Agreement, which Biden rejoined when he took office, but it is not binding and the government has not developed plans for how the United States will achieve them. Said Biden and his team arrived at the final number at a meeting at the White House on Wednesday morning. “

It’s easy to say. He will need 10 Republicans in the Senate to detain anything. He doesn’t have them now.

Sometimes the show is important. But the summit wasn’t about finding a Republican vote on infrastructure / climate change planning. It was to hold a show to convince the world that the United States is re-engaged in climate now that Trump has left and Biden has taken office.

“We had to regain American trust. We had to prove that we were serious. Today we are doing it in many ways, not nativism. I think we are doing it in an inappropriate way for our relationships with other countries …. We all need to increase our ambitions in a way that reinforces the fact that every country in the world needs to be on the table. “There is,” US Climate Envoy John Kerry told reporters.