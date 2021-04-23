More COVID-19 infected people die before seeking medical care than in the past wave: Ontario Chief Coroner

The coordinator of Ontario’s chief coronavirus and state outbreak response team is investigating a surprising new trend in state health officials that people with COVID-19 are now dying rapidly before seeking medical care. He said he was doing it.

At a press conference in Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon, Dr. Dark Fire said at a press conference, “I’ve seen a lot of people die in the community outside the hospital. It’s new and unfortunate. It’s sad, “he said.

“These people were unable to receive medical care because the illness had a very rapid and serious effect on them and resulted in death in the community. This was seen at the Chief Coroner’s Office in the first wave. I couldn’t. “

Huyer said authorities are currently seeking further investigation to determine all the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

“We are still trying to understand and evaluate. What I can say is that this number has certainly increased and is in the range of about 2 per day in the last two weeks, which we see in Wave1 and Wave2. It’s more than what was given, “he said.

He added that in all these cases, people were symptomatological and either tested positive or were in close contact with positive cases.

“It turned out that there were symptoms that weren’t always recognized as requiring hospitalization, and then died that day or in the morning,” Huyer said.

“These aren’t the people who were called ambulances because they were getting worse … It’s not that people were ignoring the symptoms from what I read. I need to dig a little deeper, but these Were people who were in a stable condition and then deteriorated very rapidly. “

According to Huyer, the ages of those who died ranged from 30s to 70s.

“Sure, it’s worth noting the fact that this is a young population. It’s a community population. It suffers from serious consequences in the form of death earlier than we’ve seen in the past. It’s the population, “he said.

“I think we are amplifying and recognizing the importance of what we have to do to reduce the likelihood of being infected.”

Virus-related deaths in Ontario have increased steadily over the past month, with an additional 40 deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Thursday. This is the highest number of deaths per day since February 19th.

An average of 27 virus-related deaths occur daily in Ontario, from 22 last Thursday and 15 two weeks ago.

Deaths are increasing in Ontario hospitals as the situation worsens, and many are struggling to find space for a surge in patients in need of critical care. A record 806 COVID-19 patients are currently in the state-wide intensive care unit (ICU).

On Wednesday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams, issued a new directive to all hospitals in the state, demanding that all non-urgent surgery and non-urgent procedures be stopped immediately. In hospital. Many GTA intensive care units are overwhelmed, forcing patients to be transferred to other cities with available ICU beds.

Huyer said that “strict”, “caution”, “thoughtful” adherence to public health measures and reduced mobility are the keys to preventing further hospitalization and death.

“Despite the fact that there are quite a few people in the intensive care unit, the incredibly difficult and challenging tasks of those trying to improve, the families who support them, and sometimes the sick. We continue to think. We have moved hundreds of kilometers to another setting so that we can accept the care in the intensive care unit and the tragedy that still occurs despite that care, “Huyer said. ..