Hillsborough County overtakes state with increased COVID-19 infection

Tampa, Florida — COVID-19 is once again in the limelight in Hillsborough County as the number of new infections continues to grow. “The county has seen a 60% increase in COVID cases in the past month,” said Dr. Jason Salemi of USF Public Health. Epidemiologists continue to monitor COVID-19 forecasts in Florida. Hillsborough County is above the state because of its high prevalence, he says. “According to the latest weekly report, the state test positive rate was 8%. Hillsboro was 10.7%,” Salemi said. All this is happening despite the increasing number of vaccinations. “We were here before. We were here during the summer surge [and] Rapid increase in winter. Despite the fact that a significant proportion of older people have already been vaccinated, not just the cases, hospitalizations are increasing, so I’m worried whenever there is an increase. “ Doctors say the vaccine helps reduce the number of cases, but not enough people have been shot. “In Hillsboro, the vaccination rate is about 40%, so 60% of the people there haven’t been vaccinated yet. If you relax now, it’s quite possible that you’ll be straight again,” Dr. Tom Unnasch of USF Public Health said. After testing cotton swabs in his lab, Unnasch estimates that two of the three COVID-19 cases in Florida are variants of the virus. Large-scale events such as the Florida State Fair, which has just begun in Hillsborough County, can provide room for variation, but the good news is that the event takes place outdoors. “Everything we like adds a bit of risk. Right now we’re at this very delicate balance point. We don’t want to take advantage of it to regain momentum,” says Unnasch. I did. Doctors say the best way to stop the epidemic is to get vaccinated. They also suggest that people continue to wear masks and social distances in large crowds, even if they are shot.

