WHO Covid-19 Jab experts want non-European AstraZeneca thrombosis data, European news and top stories

Geneva (AFP)-World Health Organization Vaccine Advisor Calls Thursday (April 22nd) Incidence of blood clots People who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outside of Europe.

WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization (Sage) has updated its guidance on the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus jab and rewritten the section on precautionary measures against European data on coagulation.

“WHO continues to support the conclusion that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh the risks,” the UN agency emphasized in a statement.

On April 7, Sage stated that the association between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 jab and blood clots was plausible but unconfirmed, emphasizing that the reported outbreaks were “very rare.”

In light of the evidence revealed by the ongoing vaccination program, they have updated their recommendations for AstraZeneca jab, which is deployed in 157 regions according to AFP counts.

Most coagulation cases have been reported in the United Kingdom and the European Union, and few in other countries, according to Sage.

They say it is unclear whether the second dose of the vaccine is at risk of coagulation, and people who suffer from blood clots after the first injection should not be given a second dose of the second vaccine. I recommended it.

“Very rare syndrome”

“A very rare blood coagulation syndrome combined with a decrease in platelet count, described as thrombosis with platelet depletion syndrome (TTS), has been reported about 4-20 days after vaccination,” the new guidance said. Says.

“The biological mechanism of this syndrome is still under investigation, but the causal link between the vaccine and TTS is believed to be plausible.

“Most of these cases were reported by the United Kingdom and the EU. There was considerable geographical variability in reported incidence and, despite widespread use of the vaccine, reported from countries other than Europe. There are few cases.

“Risk estimates outside Europe require further data collection and analysis.” Vaccines are now forming the backbone of the Covax scheme, allowing poor countries access to doses and costing donors. I will.

To date, Covax has shipped more than 40.5 million Covid-19 vaccines to 118 participating regions.

According to Sage’s guidance, UK data dated March 31 show that the risk of TTS is approximately 1 in 250,000 vaccinated adults and 1 in 100,000 in the EU. I will.

Current European data suggest that risk may be higher in younger adults than in older adults, he said.

“A specific risk factor has not yet been identified,” he said.

Incidence by region, age, and gender

While emphasizing that the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19 “much outweigh” the risks, assessments can vary from country to country.

“Countries need to consider epidemiological conditions, individual and population-level risks, availability of other vaccines, and alternative options for risk mitigation,” the guidance said.

“The benefit-risk ratio is the highest in the elderly group.

“It is currently unknown if there is a risk of TTS after the second dose.” The Safety Monitoring and Monitoring section has also been rewritten. Serious adverse events including dural venous sinus thrombosis Thrombotic event with thrombocytopenia.

We were also asked to investigate the incidence of TTS by region, age and gender.