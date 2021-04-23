Scientists identify two cases in which humans have infected cats with Covid-19

A team of scientists have identified two known cases of human-to-cat Covid-19 infection in the United Kingdom.

The study, led by the University of Glasgow and published in veterinary records, conducted a coronavirus screening program for cat populations in the United Kingdom.

It’s from humans to cats SARS-CoV-2 infection It occurred in two cases between cats of different breeds from different households.

Researchers said people were showing mild symptoms before giving it to pets that showed mild to severe respiratory symptoms.

However, there was no evidence to suggest that transmission could work in the opposite way that humans could catch it from cats.

The lead author of the study, Professor Margaret Hosey of the University of Glasgow Virus Research Center, said: Deepen your understanding of SARS-CoV-2 infection in animals.

“Currently, animal-to-human transmission represents a relatively low risk to public health in areas where human-to-human transmission remains high.

“However, as the number of human cases decreases, the potential for transmission between animals becomes increasingly important as a potential cause of the reintroduction of SARS-CoV-2 into humans. Therefore, exposed animals. It is important to have a better understanding of whether or not can play a role in infection. “

The first cat identified with Covid-19 was a 4-month-old female ragdoll kitten whose owner developed symptoms consistent with SARS-CoV-2 infection at the end of March 2020. But the owner was not tested. ..

The kitten was referred to a veterinarian in April 2020 due to dyspnea. Sadly, the cat’s condition deteriorated and he had to put it down later.

Postmortem lung samples later revealed lung damage consistent with viral pneumonia, with evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The second cat was a 6-year-old female Siamese from a household whose owner tested positive for Covid-19. He was taken to a veterinarian with a runny nose and conjunctivitis, but these clinical symptoms remained mild and the cat later recovered.

Covid-19 infection has been demonstrated in cats as part of the UK-wide Covid-19 cat screening program, which has been confirmed by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Wales Matters provides the best coverage of Wales Online’s politics, health, education, current affairs and regional democracy directly in your inbox. This kind of journalism is more important than ever, and we want to be able to access it all in one place with just one click. It’s completely free and you can unsubscribe at any time. To subscribe click here, Enter your email address and follow the simple instructions.

CVR researchers have completed whole-genome sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 genome in cat 2 and found that it is very similar to the viral genome circulating in humans.

Researchers found no evidence of species adaptation to the cat’s viral sequence and could not compare the owner’s genomic sequences, but mutations present in the cat’s viral genome also affect the owner’s virus. We conclude that it is likely to exist.

Currently, there is no evidence of cat-to-human transmission, and there is no evidence that cats, dogs, or other livestock play any role in the epidemiology of human transmission by SARS-CoV-2. It is unclear whether Covid-19 cats can naturally infect other animals with the virus or return it to humans.

However, scientists underestimate the true frequency of human-to-animal transmission in these two known cases of human-to-cat transmission in the United Kingdom due to limited animal testing. I think it’s likely.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, cats have been reported from Covid-19 households in Hong Kong, Belgium, the United States, France, Spain, Germany, Russia, Japan, Italy, Chile, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland and Latvia. .. It was SARS-CoV-2 positive and was presumed to be infected by the owner.

Spontaneous SARS-CoV-2 infections have been reported in cats, non-domestic cats, and dogs. Scientists have also shown that ferrets and hamsters are susceptible.