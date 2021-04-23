Health
The county reports 281 new COVID-19 cases when the state school announces vaccine regulations
Photo courtesy KPBS staff
All students, faculty and staff returning to on-campus classes and activities at San Diego State University, University of California San Diego, California State University San Marcos, and all other California State University and University of California schools are complete with COVID-19. You need to be vaccinated. Was announced on Thursday.
Both university systems are expected to grant exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
The system’s planned vaccination requirements will be effective upon “full approval” of one or more COVID-19 vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and will be widely available or later in the fall semester. Become.
Want to know how vaccine deployment is progressing in San Diego County? KPBS keeps track of progress.
The vaccine is currently being administered under an emergency use authorization from the FDA.
Both vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna are in Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be applied to the FDA for full approval at any time.
CSU and UC officials said the planned requirements would be discussed with staff and student representatives, along with labor groups.
However, they chose to announce the planned requirements on Thursday, so all members of the campus community can begin preparing for vaccination before the fall semester begins.
Eloy Ortiz Oakley, President of the California Community College, said decisions regarding mandatory vaccinations on campus would be left to the districts of individual community colleges.
San Diego County public health officials reported 281 new COVID-19 infections and 3 deaths on Thursday, increasing the cumulative total to 275,912 and 3,684 deaths.
Of the 17,425 tests reported Thursday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day moving average for positive tests is 1.7%.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations decreased by one compared to Wednesday to 186. As of Thursday’s report, there were 57 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit bed, an increase of 1 from the previous day. There are 54 available ICU beds in the county.
San Diego County has been vaccinated with more than 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccines, with at least one vaccination of 1,332,124 residents of the county.
The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people over the age of 16 to achieve so-called herd immunity. That’s about 2.02 million inhabitants of San Diego County.
On Thursday, the county reported that more than 863,058 people in San Diego County (42.8% of that target) were fully vaccinated. The numbers include both county residents and people who work only in the county.
According to public health officials, San Diego County received nearly 100,000 more coronavirus vaccines this week than last week.
The county received the highest dose of 294,440 vaccines this week, the highest number of vaccines the county received in a week, for a total of 2,583,595 vaccines since its approval by the FDA in December.
Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the San Diego County Supervisory Board, said he was unaware of the doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that San Diego County would receive next week.
According to Fletcher, the county continues to store 11,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson, and federal health officials are at risk within two weeks of receiving a single vaccination. We are investigating reports of a small number of women nationwide who have developed a blood clot and one died. Use of the J & J vaccine has been suspended since April 13.
A total of 203 fully vaccinated San Diego County residents are affected by the SARSCoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, according to Dr. Eric McDonald, director of health care for the Department of Epidemiology and Immunization Services at the County Health and Welfare Department. Tested positive. This represents .027% of the total population of a fully vaccinated county, more than three times the .008% reported by the federal government.
Of these, McDonald’s said 57% were asymptomatic and were tested for another reason. No one who has been fully vaccinated has been hospitalized or died.
