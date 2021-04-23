Eating mushrooms reduces the risk of cancer, according to a new study





A new study suggests that adding a small amount of mushrooms to your diet can reduce your risk of getting cancer.

Eating just 18g of mushrooms a day reduces the risk of developing cancer by 45%, according to a new analysis. Scientist from Pennsylvania State University came to the discovery after analyzing 17 cancer studies Published between 1966 and 2020, it had more than 19,500 participants. Researchers have found that people who incorporate all types of mushrooms into their daily diet have a lower risk of cancer. In addition, those who ate 18g of mushrooms (about 1/4 to 1/3 of a cup) or one button mushroom per day had a 45% reduction in cancer risk compared to those who did not eat mushrooms. Did. Relation: Erin breaks silence after dad’s diagnosis Relation: Cruel twist after “mother of all surgery” Mushrooms, a superfood bacterium, contain the amino acid ergothioneine. Studies have shown that shiitake mushrooms, oysters, maitake mushrooms, and king oyster mushrooms have the highest levels of ergothioneine, but taking any type of them reduces the risk of cancer. “Mushrooms are the best dietary source for ergothioneine, a unique and powerful antioxidant and cytoprotective agent,” said Gibril M. Ba, a graduate student in epidemiology at Pennsylvania State Medical University. “Supplying antioxidants in the body can help protect against oxidative stress and reduce the risk of cancer.” Mushrooms are likely to reduce breast cancer An important note made by the researchers was about breast cancer – people who ate mushrooms on a regular basis showed a significant reduction in their risk of developing breast cancer. “Overall, these findings provide important evidence of the protective effect of mushrooms on cancer,” said the researcher and professor of public health science and pharmacology at the Penn State Cancer Institute, who co-authored the study. One professor John Ritchie said. “Future research is needed to more accurately identify the mechanisms involved and the specific cancers that may be affected.” A study found that for breast cancer, women who took mushrooms had a 35% reduced risk of cancer. High mushroom intake reduced the incidence of non-breast cancer by up to 20 percent. The authors noted that the low dramatic reduction in risk may be due to most of the studies focused on breast cancer. “The association between high mushroom intake and low risk of cancer, especially breast cancer, may indicate a potential protective role for mushrooms in the diet,” the study author wrote in the journal. Is Nutritional progress.. The authors emphasized the variability in the study, including the need to remember how many mushrooms the participants consumed. This caused some inaccuracies. “Overall, these findings provide important evidence of the protective effect of mushrooms on cancer,” said Professor Ritchie. “Future research is needed to more accurately identify the mechanisms involved and the specific cancers that may be affected.”

