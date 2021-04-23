According to experts, the UK is “no longer a pandemic” thanks to the vaccine’s 90% reduction in Covid.





According to experts, the UK is no longer in a Covid pandemic, thanks to a 90% reduction in infection rates due to the large-scale vaccine deployment. In a new, real-life study of the effects of vaccination on the general public, experts have found that vaccine deployment has a significant impact on the reduction of both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. For the first time in six months, the virus has become the third largest murderer in the United Kingdom. According to survey data, jabs can help reduce infection rates and may help control infections. A single dose of AstraZeneca’s Pfizer vaccine results in a two-thirds reduction. Coronavirus Cases and it is 74 percent effective against symptomatological infections.





(Image: Getty Images)

Two doses of Pfizer show a 70% reduction in all cases and a 90% reduction in symptomatological cases. The survey is based on data from a national Covid infection survey conducted by the University of Oxford and the National Bureau of Statistics. Sarah Walker, a professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at Oxford University and a senior researcher at the study, said: Telegraph The UK “shifted from a pandemic to an endemic situation.” She added that the vaccination program was “carefully optimistic” that Covid could be put under control. “Without the vaccine, in the current UK situation where we are virtually endemic, I don’t think it’s really feasible to approach zero. We go from a pandemic to an endemic situation. I have migrated. “





(Image: PA)

“Long-term blockades are not a viable solution, so it’s clear that vaccines are the only way to get an opportunity to control them,” she said. However, she warned that the virus was good at “throwing us a curve ball” and said it could go wrong very quickly. More than 33 million British people have received the first dose of the vaccine and more than 10.7 million have received the second dose.





(Image: Getty Images)

Thanks to the jab rollout, the UK blockade roadmap seems to be on track, with the shop reopening last week, allowing British people to go to outdoor pubs and gyms. .. Data released today from the ZOE Symptom Tracker app also confirms a reduction in the number of cases, with an average of 1,165 new symptoms daily in the UK compared to 1,601 a week ago. .. Research leader Professor Tim Specter said: “Prices have fallen 28% this week as well, and we hope to be below 1,000 milestones in the next few days, towards a record low in August last year. “The ONS survey is also currently showing a downward trend.”

