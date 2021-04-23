US Coronavirus: New Studies Show Why Immunization of Everyone Is Essential

As researchers at Washington University in St. Louis say it is the largest study ever on long-term effects, people with Covid-19 face a much greater risk of death, I found that I seemed to need more medical care. Six months after diagnosis, even if it is a mild illness.

But a study at the University of Washington shows what many experts said last year-you don’t want this virus, Gupta said.

Within 1 to 6 months of illness, patients infected with Covid-19 had a 60% higher risk of death than patients who had never been infected with Covid-19. Patients infected with Covid-19 were also 20% more likely to need more medical care and more medication for the first 6 months after diagnosis.

Unfortunately, treatment options for long-distance Covid are limited, Dr. Lina Wen told Cooper. Fortunately, however, she said the vaccine could not only prevent infection, but also reduce long-distance symptoms.

According to Gupta, many experts are learning about the virus, how to treat it, and its implications.

Studies discover infectious mutants that are still controlled by the vaccine

One threat to controlling pandemics is the spread of more infectious mutants, but studies show that vaccines still work to control them.

The first pair of coronavirus mutants seen in California appears to replicate better in the noses of infected people, something that can explain their faster spread, researchers report Thursday. Did.

However, blood tests of people who received either the Pfizer vaccine or the modelna vaccine show that the vaccine still protects people from them, although the variants are a little less sensitive.

Examination of the nasal swab showed that samples taken from people infected with the mutant had twice as much virus as those infected with older strains of the virus-B.1.427 / B. 1.429 strains show better replication and why would they be more contagious.

However, they are not as transmissible as the B.1.1.7 variant first seen in the United Kingdom (now the most common variant found in the United States). The team also reported in the journal “Cell”.

Studies have shown that researchers still need to closely track the mutants, as blood tests showed that the B.1.427 / B.1.429 mutants could partially evade the immune response.

“Early identification and monitoring of variants may have led to intensive public health contact tracing efforts to slow their spread, allowing for a more timely investigation of their potential importance. . ”

Pregnant people with Covid-19 who are at significantly higher risk of death

A study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics also showed that pregnant women with Covid-19 had a significantly higher risk of poor outcomes and death than pregnant women without Covid-19.

Researchers say their findings should warn pregnant people and doctors to strictly follow Covid-19 precautions.

They found that women with Covid-19 were more likely to experience negative consequences, including death, preterm birth, preeclampsia, and serious pregnancy complications characterized by high blood pressure. The study, led by researchers at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, showed that women with Covid-19 had a 22-fold higher risk of maternal mortality than women without the coronavirus.

“These deaths are concentrated in facilities in underdeveloped areas, meaning that COVID-19 during pregnancy can be fatal if comprehensive ICU services are not fully available. I will do it, “the researchers wrote.

Women with Covid-19 who are already at high risk of pre-eclampsia due to existing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease are almost four times more likely to develop pre-eclampsia, they said.

They observed that fever and shortness of breath were associated with an increased risk of maternal and neonatal complications.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long stated that pregnant people are at increased risk of serious illness from Covid-19 and of adverse consequences such as preterm birth.

Fauci will not be surprised if Johnson & Johnson vaccinations continue

Meanwhile, the CDC Immunization Advisory Committee will meet on Friday to discuss how to proceed with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after being put on hold to investigate potential associations with serious blood clots.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would not be surprised Thursday if the Commission decided to resume vaccination as in Europe.

“I don’t want to go ahead of the CDC’s recommendations, but the European Medicines Agency, which asks the same question about the use of J & J products in Europe, has decided to allow it. The risk of Covid-19 is this serious harm. They feel that they far outweigh the very rare and rare occurrences of events, “Fauci said in an interview with KCBS Radio San Francisco.

“They warn people about what to look for and what the risks are, and get them vaccinated,” he added.

The double-dose mRNA vaccine produced by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna is manufactured using a different technique than J & J’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine and is associated with rare blood clot cases. Is not …

Forch said the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration’s decision to suspend vaccine use should reassure the public.

“If they call a pause for such a rare event, you can be confident that they take safety very, very seriously,” Forch said. “If some hesitation is associated with ongoing safety concerns, you should look at systems that are very sensitive to using surveillance to look for adverse events.”