Health
Covid-19 transmission from humans to cats identified by scientists
Two cases of human-to-cat transmission of Covid-19 have been identified by researchers.
Scientists at the University of Glasgow have discovered cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection as part of a screening program for cat populations in the United Kingdom.
Cats of different breeds lived in different homes and exhibited mild to severe respiratory symptoms.
Researchers believe that both pets were infected with owners who had symptoms of Covid-19 before the cat became ill.
According to the study, published in the Veterinary Record, there is currently no evidence of cat-to-human transmission, or cats, dogs, and other livestock play a perceptible role in the epidemiology of human Covid infections. There is no evidence.
But scientists say that livestock can act as a “virus reservoir” that allows for continued infections, and better understand whether pets can play a role in human infections. Said it was important.
Professor Margaret Hosey of the University of Glasgow Virus Research Center said: “These two cases of human-to-animal transmission found in the British cat population show why it is important. To better understand animal SARS-CoV-2 transmission.
“Currently, animal-to-human transmission represents a relatively low risk to public health in areas where human-to-human transmission remains high.
“But as the number of human cases declines, the prospect of transmission between animals is becoming increasingly important as a potential cause of SARS-CoV-2 reintroduction in humans.
“Therefore, it is important to have a better understanding of whether exposed animals may play a role in infection.”
Researchers at the center worked with the Veterinary Diagnostic Service (VDS) of the University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.
The first cat was a 4-month-old female ragdoll kitten whose owner developed symptoms consistent with SARS-CoV-2 infection at the end of March 2020, but was not tested.
The kitten was taken to a veterinarian with respiratory distress in April 2020, but his condition worsened and he was later killed.
Postmortem lung samples revealed damage consistent with viral pneumonia and evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The second cat was a 6-year-old female Siamese from a household whose owner tested positive for Covid-19.
Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus Podcast
The cat was taken to a veterinarian with a runny nose and conjunctivitis, but the symptoms remained mild and the cat later recovered.
Covid-19 infection was confirmed in a retrospective study of cotton swabs submitted to VDS between March and July 2020 for routine pathogen testing.
Scientists believe that due to limited animal testing, the two cases are likely to underestimate the true frequency of human-to-animal transmission.
It is unclear whether Covid-19 cats can naturally infect other animals with the virus or return it to humans.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Covid-positive households in countries such as Hong Kong, Belgium, the United States, France and Spain have reported cats that are SARS-CoV-2 positive and presumed to be infected by their owners.
Professor James Wood, Dean of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Cambridge, said: Animal disease.
“Cats and dogs have been reported to be infected. This is a high-quality study that includes whole-genome sequences to identify transmissive links.”
This study was funded by the Welcome ISSF Covid Response Fund and supported by the Medical Research Council.
