“Double mutants, triple mutants, Bengal strains” —covid variants driving Indian surges have been deciphered

Bangalore: Experts argue that a new wave of infection is caused by the “double mutation” variant found in the country, B.1.617, when India is involved in a surge in new Covid-19 cases and deaths. It is attached.

The evidence is Not yet definitive Due to lack of sequencing infrastructure and power, experts say that “double mutants” are likely to become the predominant form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in India and some countries abroad. Stated.

However, B.1.617 is not the only mutation driving the current surge.So far, that’s it 7,000 individual mutations Some SARS-CoV-2 viruses have been reported in India.

The Print is investigating “double mutants”. Misidentify As a “triple mutant” and as another important form of virus responsible for the second wave of Covid infection worldwide.

What are “variants”, “mutations” and “lineages”?

All viruses mutate during replication as part of a natural process. Mutations occur when there are “errors” or changes in the viral RNA sequence during replication. Some viruses, such as the flu virus, mutate faster than others.

The mutation notes which nucleotide or amino acid is altered and where it is in the sequence. For example, the E484Q mutation affects the SARS-CoV-2 virus peplomer so that the amino acid “E” (glutamic acid) replaces “Q” (glutamine) at position 484.

When a virus mutates, it retains some mutations, while it can cause more mutations along the way and retain them. Multiple persistent mutations give rise to new “subspecies” of the virus, including Indian and British variants, also known as “strains.”

Some of these mutants escape detection by the immune system or neutralizing antibodies, spread faster, become more infected and cause serious illness, or mutations that are a combination of these three behaviors. I’m waiting. If the “investigated or interested” variants get mutations that indicate any of these behaviors, they are designated as “concerned variants.”

If a variant shows major consequences such as completely avoiding the effects of the vaccine or causing very high mortality, it can be designated as a “high-resulting variant”. So far, there is nothing in this category.

Variant of concern

“Double mutant” B.1.617

The Indian “double mutant” mutant has two important mutations, L452R and E484Q.Both of these mutations are related Avoidance The immune system, the L452R mutation, is associated with the rapid spread of cases. This variant is most likely the main cause behind the sudden and tremendous increase in the number witnessed in India.

The B.1.617 variant also contains another notable mutation, P681R, which some reports misidentify as P614R. However, the mutation was not new and was part of the variant for some time.

The “Triple Mutant” descriptor has appeared for the desired mutation V383L currently present in peplomer proteins.This is mainly seen in sequenced samples From Maharashtra.. There seems to be less concern at this point as there are data available from other countries that were previously detected.

“There are no scientific terms such as” double “or” triple “mutations of the virus,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Science said on Friday. “The term double or triple mutants is colloquial and they are used to emphasize the characteristics of the mutants. The double or triple mutations recently used in various media reports are immune. Was to mean the number of mutations (antigenic escape mutants) that escaped. Otherwise, these mutants have 15 lineages that define the mutation. “

In addition, all variants of the world have multiple mutations — three or more.

B.1.617 was originally discovered in October and has since been detected in several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Turkey and Nigeria.

Other “Indian Variants” B.1.618

India is also seeing a new “variant” called the “variant of interest”. B.1.618It is said that it is now spreading rapidly in West Bengal.

It carry A set of mutations that is different from the “double mutant”.

B.1.618 features E484K (Virologists informally call it “Eek”), a major antigenic escape mutation. There are also two “deletions” in the peaplomer called H146del and Y145del. Both of these are also associated with immune avoidance. Variants also include other modifications that are not related to peplomer proteins.

This strain is characterized by a 6 nt deletion (H146del and Y145del), with the exception of the peplomers E484K and D614G.

This variant has also been found in other countries such as the United States, Switzerland, Singapore and Finland, but not in the complete suite of mutations found in India.

Currently, there is not enough evidence that the subspecies is promoting the epidemic in West Bengal, and experts have revealed that investigation is needed to understand its behavior.

“UK Variant” B.1.1.7

This variant first appeared in the United Kingdom and is associated with a 30 to 50 percent increase in infection.Also Probability is high The severity of the disease increases and the viral load at the time of infection increases.

This variant does not exhibit antigenic escape properties, and multiple vaccine manufacturers assure the public that their products are effective against it. It currently accounts for more than 95% of all infectious diseases in the UK and has been identified in at least 114 countries.

The most notable mutation carried by B.1.1.7 is N501Y, which has been determined to increase its affinity for the human ACE2 receptor used by the virus to latch. In addition, the P681H mutation can affect the cell infectivity and replication of the virus.

A subvariant called the Bristol variant also appears to have evolved the E484K mutation, which has been shown to be immune avoidant.

“South Africa Variant” B.1.351 (501.V2)

This subspecies emerges in South Africa and is associated with both increased infectivity and immune evasion.

It has three notable mutations in E484K, N501Y, and K417N, and five other mutations in peplomer. It also has multiple mutations in other regions.Variant has been Most concerned In terms of vaccines, multiple trials have been reported Low efficacy By neutralizing this variant.

B.1.351 has also been detected in other countries such as the United States, Singapore and China, as well as in several African and European Union countries.

Brazilian variant P.1

This variant ManausCaused a second wave of infectious diseases in Brazil, and the state of Amazonas. It is associated with immune avoidance and increased infectivity.

The peplomers that make up this variant have 10 important mutations, including N501Y, E484K, and K417T, the last of which enhances the virus’s ability to bind to human cells. There are also “insertion” mutations away from the peplomer.

It is still unclear how effective the vaccine is against this mutant, but some have demonstrated. Neutralization ability While some show Decreased efficacy..

P.1 variants have also been found in other countries in the EU and South America, as well as in Japan, Turkey, the United Kingdom and India.

There is also a P.2 mutant in Brazil, which has only the antigenic E484K mutation, not the other two.

Other varieties of interest or concern in more localized areas of the world include US B.1.429 and B.1.427 currently under investigation, Philippine P.3, UK and Nigeria B.1.525. It will be.

