Health
Cat dies after catching Covid 19 from its owner
The kitten had to be killed after becoming seriously ill with pneumonia, believed to have been caused by Covid captured by the owner.
A four-month-old ragdoll cat initially suffered from shortness of breath before his condition worsened. Experts have found Sars-CoV-2 in the lungs.
Professor Margaret Hosey said further research is needed, but advised people with the coronavirus not to hug or sleep with cats.
In the second case in the United Kingdom, researchers at the University of Glasgow discovered a human-to-cat transmission in a 6-year-old female Siamese.
The cat suffered from a runny nose and conjunctivitis, but recovered completely.
Preliminary research shows that cats can exhibit the same mild or severe respiratory symptoms as humans.
Professor Hosie said: ‘These two human-to-animal transmissions found in the British cat population show why it is important to better understand animal SARS-CoV-2 transmission.
“Given the ability of coronavirus to infect companion animals, it is important to monitor human-to-cat, cat-to-cat, and cat-to-human transmission.”
Her team’s findings are published in veterinary records, affecting cat owners across the country.
Professor Hosie added: “Ongoing pandemics are caused by human-to-human transmission, but concerns have been raised that other species may play a role by becoming new reservoirs of the virus.
“Cats live very closely with their owners and often lick their hands and face and sleep on or in bed.
“Cleaning cat food bowls and water bowls, and cleaning the toilet can also be risky.”
“Currently, animal-to-human transmission represents a relatively low risk to public health in areas where human-to-human transmission remains high.
However, as the number of human cases declines, the prospect of transmission between animals is becoming increasingly important as a potential cause of SARS-CoV-2 reintroduction in humans.
“Therefore, it is important to have a better understanding of whether exposed animals may play a role in infection.”
In July, Buddy, a German shepherd from New York, died after becoming the first positive dog in the United States. In addition, he has cancer and the cause of death is unknown.
The first dog in the world to catch the coronavirus was the 17-year-old Pomeranian. He also returned to the home of the owner infected with Covid-19 and died.
The biggest cat to be sacrificed is Nadia, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York. She has fully recovered.
There is no evidence that animals infect humans, and there are studies suggesting that they “do not shed” enough virus to infect.
Public Health England has encouraged pet owners to wash their hands before and after contact with animals.
The British Veterinary Association advises infected people to limit contact with animals.
Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at [email protected]..
For other stories like this, Check the news page..
Get the latest news, compelling stories, analytics and more you need to know
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]