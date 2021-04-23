Cat dies after catching Covid 19 from its owner



Two cases of coronavirus cats have been reported in the United Kingdom (Photo: Stock Image, SWNS)

The kitten had to be killed after becoming seriously ill with pneumonia, believed to have been caused by Covid captured by the owner.

A four-month-old ragdoll cat initially suffered from shortness of breath before his condition worsened. Experts have found Sars-CoV-2 in the lungs.

Professor Margaret Hosey said further research is needed, but advised people with the coronavirus not to hug or sleep with cats.

In the second case in the United Kingdom, researchers at the University of Glasgow discovered a human-to-cat transmission in a 6-year-old female Siamese.

The cat suffered from a runny nose and conjunctivitis, but recovered completely.

Preliminary research shows that cats can exhibit the same mild or severe respiratory symptoms as humans.

Professor Hosie said: ‘These two human-to-animal transmissions found in the British cat population show why it is important to better understand animal SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

“Given the ability of coronavirus to infect companion animals, it is important to monitor human-to-cat, cat-to-cat, and cat-to-human transmission.”

Her team’s findings are published in veterinary records, affecting cat owners across the country.

Professor Hosie added: “Ongoing pandemics are caused by human-to-human transmission, but concerns have been raised that other species may play a role by becoming new reservoirs of the virus.

“Cats live very closely with their owners and often lick their hands and face and sleep on or in bed.

“Cleaning cat food bowls and water bowls, and cleaning the toilet can also be risky.”

“Currently, animal-to-human transmission represents a relatively low risk to public health in areas where human-to-human transmission remains high.

However, as the number of human cases declines, the prospect of transmission between animals is becoming increasingly important as a potential cause of SARS-CoV-2 reintroduction in humans.

“Therefore, it is important to have a better understanding of whether exposed animals may play a role in infection.”

In July, Buddy, a German shepherd from New York, died after becoming the first positive dog in the United States. In addition, he has cancer and the cause of death is unknown.

The first dog in the world to catch the coronavirus was the 17-year-old Pomeranian. He also returned to the home of the owner infected with Covid-19 and died.

The biggest cat to be sacrificed is Nadia, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York. She has fully recovered.

There is no evidence that animals infect humans, and there are studies suggesting that they “do not shed” enough virus to infect.

Public Health England has encouraged pet owners to wash their hands before and after contact with animals.

The British Veterinary Association advises infected people to limit contact with animals.

