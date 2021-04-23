San Francisco faces another type of epidemic: drug death

San Francisco — The drug killed them head-on in front of a public library at Powell Street, where the cable car was turning. Others died alone in single-room apartments and paved camp tents, and each death added to the crisis of overdose, one of the worst in the country.

Increased drug overdose Nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic. But in San Francisco, they soared, killing 713 people last year, more than double the 257 people who died of the virus in 2020.

San Francisco’s overdose mortality rate is higher than in West Virginia, the state facing the most serious crisis, and three times higher than in New York and Los Angeles. Overdose data for the past year are incomplete, but one researcher found that San Francisco (which has more than tripled overdose since 2017) has more per capita overdose than any other major city on the west coast. I found a lot.

Drug deaths in San Francisco (about twice a day) result from the confluence of despair. Fentanyl, an opioid that was not a serious problem for the city just a few years ago, has fully penetrated its illicit drug market and was the cause of most overdose last year. A culture of relative tolerance to substance use has allowed it to spread rapidly. And fentanyl, much more powerful than heroin, found fertile land among the thousands of homeless residents in the city who died from heavy overdose.