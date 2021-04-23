Health
San Francisco faces another type of epidemic: drug death
San Francisco — The drug killed them head-on in front of a public library at Powell Street, where the cable car was turning. Others died alone in single-room apartments and paved camp tents, and each death added to the crisis of overdose, one of the worst in the country.
Increased drug overdose Nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic. But in San Francisco, they soared, killing 713 people last year, more than double the 257 people who died of the virus in 2020.
San Francisco’s overdose mortality rate is higher than in West Virginia, the state facing the most serious crisis, and three times higher than in New York and Los Angeles. Overdose data for the past year are incomplete, but one researcher found that San Francisco (which has more than tripled overdose since 2017) has more per capita overdose than any other major city on the west coast. I found a lot.
Drug deaths in San Francisco (about twice a day) result from the confluence of despair. Fentanyl, an opioid that was not a serious problem for the city just a few years ago, has fully penetrated its illicit drug market and was the cause of most overdose last year. A culture of relative tolerance to substance use has allowed it to spread rapidly. And fentanyl, much more powerful than heroin, found fertile land among the thousands of homeless residents in the city who died from heavy overdose.
From HIV 40 years ago to Covid-19 today, the epidemic of death from overdose was humble and alarming for San Francisco officials who take pride in responding to health emergencies. Many believe that the city’s interest in pandemics has overturned concerns about drug deaths and blunted the urgency of the moment.
“What we’re doing isn’t working and it’s definitely getting worse every day,” said Matt Haney, a member of the city’s supervisory board representing Tenderloin’s low-income residential districts. Says. The most overdose city center. “Every time I go out, I get medicine. It’s overwhelming.”
Unlike the Midwestern rural areas, which were also devastated by fentanyl, San Francisco has a well-funded and sophisticated public health system. The overdose crisis questioned the city’s non-judgmental tolerance for illicit drugs and the adequacy of programs focused on providing users with clean needles and drugs to undo overdose. I’m throwing.
City officials say they want to strengthen and expand this so-called harm reduction model. Critics agree that harm reduction is needed, but what to reduce drug supply and reach out to addicts more aggressively, especially when the difference between life and death is measured in milligrams. Say you need to do something.
A recent morning at Tenderloin, Amber Neri sat outside a wooden shop and used a torch to subtly heat the fentanyl mixture on the foil. A few blocks from the city hall, she paused before inhaling the drug. “Ten? 15?” She said when asked how many of her friends overdose.
Neri, a former Silicon Valley-born nursing assistant, lived on the streets in August 2019 and talked about the dangers of witnessing her boyfriend being beaten to death in the alley. As she talked about fentanyl, a young man suffering nearby intervened. “This is very difficult to stop,” he exclaimed.
A few minutes later, two policemen approached. They politely asked Neri and other users (mostly homeless) to move to the other side of the street. “People used to say,’Clean up the pipes! Policemen are coming,” she said. “Now police officers don’t let them get rid of them anymore.”
The city has seen a fatal public health emergency. During the height of the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco in the early 1990s, the disease killed 33 people a week. Overdose killed an average of about 16 people a week in San Francisco during the first three months of the year.
However, due to the dangerous combination of fentanyl and the city’s existing homeless crisis, experts are concerned that the uncontrollable nature of both problems could increase the pace of death from overdose. doing.
Unlike the East Coast and cold-climate cities with vast shelter systems, most homeless people in San Francisco sleep on the streets. During the pandemic, the city accommodated thousands of homeless residents in hotels and trailers, while thousands more continue to sleep outdoors.
Epidemiologist Alex Kral has conducted a survey of drug users in San Francisco for the past quarter century. The percentage of people who are homeless in these surveys has risen from about 25% when he first started the survey to about 80% today.
“The danger of death from overdose cannot be released from the housing crisis,” said Dr. Kral. “They are completely interrelated.”
San Francisco is in a paradoxical position in the American imagination. For the people on the right, it is the district of Nancy Pelosi, the ideal city of uncontrollable government spending and socialism. Still, the city is also at the heart of the keen American capitalist brand of tech entrepreneurs and venture capitalists competing for the next graduation class billionaire.
During the pandemic, the city was quiet, there were zoom technicians at home, and there was a shortage of commuters to keep the streets closed. But in areas like Tenderloin, sidewalks are still in the turmoil of drug trafficking.
The Tenderloin Police Department seized 5,449 grams of fentanyl in 2020. This is four times the previous year. In theory, this compact area of 50 square blocks was enough to kill 2.7 million people.
Peter Davidson, an assistant professor at the University of California, San Diego, said the fentanyl crisis, unlike previous opioid crises, can lead to overdose minutes after taking the drug.
“With heroin, it usually takes an hour or two from the last use to stop breathing. This is a pretty big window for someone to find you and do something about it,” said the West Coast. Dr. Davidson, a researcher calculating overdose rates in cities, said. .. “With fentanyl, talk for about 5 to 15 minutes.”
The immediate effect of the drug makes loneliness deadly. As a nasal spray or injection, naloxone is used by drug users who hold their breath or show other signs of overdose. But it only works when others are around.
Project manager Kristen Marshall said the city-funded initiative, the Drug Overdose Prevention and Education Project, administered more than 50,000 naloxone last year. She said that an overdose of about 4,300 was reversed using life-saving drugs.
“We would have had thousands of corpses,” Marshall said.
Due to the surge in drug deaths, the city’s strategy was to double its harm reduction policy, which succeeded in reducing deaths from heroin overdose.
“We have had some success and we need to be successful,” said Dr. Hari Hammer, who oversees the city’s public health department for overdose prevention. Part of the answer is to distribute naloxone more widely, she said.
“Our public health department is responsible for preventing death by providing the resources people need for safe use,” said Dr. Hammer.
City supervisor Haney is critical of this approach. He argued that it was necessary, but not enough, to reverse the overdose.
“If all you’re doing is giving out what someone needs to use, it’s tragically inadequate,” he said.
At Tenderloin, everyone seems to be talking about overdose.
Darrell Thomas, who works for a non-profit organization, remembered a man in his fifties who lay still on the sidewalk two weeks ago. Thomas spewed naloxone into the man’s nose, but it was too late. “He’s gone,” said Thomas.
Last afternoon, police chief Bill Scott toured Tenderloin with a top aide.
As they approached, drug dealers turned the corner. A shirtless man sat in the middle of the street and urged the chief’s aides to seek medical assistance. Along Market Street, a wide boulevard that cuts through downtown, the chief told Fentanyl users to clean up the two hypodermic needles on the pavement.
“Keep it clean,” said the chief.
