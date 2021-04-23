Small smoke particles can make wildfires particularly harmful to human health

Mary Prunikki began taking blood samples from firefighters when the San Francisco Bay Area experienced annoying air quality warnings for 30 consecutive days in August and September.

I had the sky It turned orange From a nearby wildfire. Thousands of firefighters Spend months fighting the flames and eventually burn Over 4 million acres And kill 31 people.

And the damage is unlikely to stop there. Purnikki, head of air pollution and health research at Stanford University’s Sean N. Parker Allergy and Asthma Research Center, studies blood samples to understand how wildfire smoke affects human health. doing. This is part of a series of work that shows how climate change has exacerbated the wildfire season, threatening not only immediate destruction but also long-term health.

Mary Prunicki labels samples collected from firefighters. NBC News

She and other scientists are particularly concerned about the type of particulate matter contained in wildfire smoke, known as PM2.5. These small levitating particles, which are about one-twentieth the width of human hair, are especially dangerous because they can be inhaled deep into the lungs.

“The size of the particles allows you to inhale it all the way to the base of your lungs and into your bloodstream,” Prunikki said. “Once in the bloodstream, it can go to different organs and cause all kinds of damage.”

Experts say that in a world of warming, catastrophic wildfires like those that broke out in California, Oregon, and Washington last year will become more common. Around the world, the wildfire season begins early and lasts long, threatening almost all year round in some areas.

Firefighters will use a drip torch to set off a flashback against the Blue Ridge Fire that broke out in Chino Hills, California on October 27. Jae C. Hong / AP file

In addition to being more frequent, studies show that Climate change is making the flames more intense And it’s destructive.

Prunicki’s findings will be published shortly, but it’s becoming clearer about how wildfire smoke can harm humans, and scientists will only be exacerbated by climate change. It warns about the problem they say.

Tom Collingham, an environmental economist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, said:

Corringham co-authored a study published in the journal last month Nature Communications We have found that suspended particles in wildfire smoke can be several times more harmful to human respiratory health than other forms of air pollution, including automobile exhaust.

It’s not yet clear why wildfire smoke is more harmful than other forms of air pollution, but it’s likely related to the chemical composition of what’s being burned, Prunicki said. For example, wildfires that swallow homes and other buildings are especially dangerous because they release chemicals in furniture, clothing, and other household items. In some cases, the material of the firefighter’s protective equipment may release harmful particulate matter.

Former San Francisco fire brigade commander Tony Stephanie is familiar with the risks. Stephanie, who founded the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation in 2006, was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer. He remembered wondering if his illness was somehow related to his work.

Tony Stephanie. NBC News

“I definitely knew something was wrong,” Stephanie said. “And I thought there was a direct correlation between what I had and my exposure at work.”

According to Stephanie, many of his colleagues admit that it doesn’t matter when the cancer develops. Study by National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Firefighters have shown an increased risk of cancer and cancer-related deaths compared to the general public, and researchers want to know why and the best way to protect them.

Stephanie is working through his foundation to disseminate information about early detection and prevention, but Prunikki to better understand how wildfire smoke affects immune function and human health. I am also involved in scientific efforts such as research on.

Firefighters are the most vulnerable to smoke exposure, but it is not just the front-line firefighters who are fighting the flames who are feeling the effects of more frequent and violent wildfires.

Studies have observed an increase in hospitalizations during wildfires, especially due to respiratory illness. In their study, Corringham and his colleagues examined 14-year hospitalization records in Southern California and analyzed them along with satellite data on wildfire smoke and wind.

Researchers have found that increased PM2.5 contamination from wildfire smoke increases respiratory hospitalizations by 1.3% to 10%. On the other hand, an increase in PM2.5 from other sources of air pollution contributed only a 1% increase in hospitalization.

Their findings suggest that air quality standards may need to take into account the differences in toxicity between different forms of air pollution, the study co-author Scripps Institution of Oceanography postdocs. Researcher Rosana Aguilera said.

“If the impact of PM2.5 on health depends on where it comes from, it needs to be studied further and reflected in air pollution standards and policies,” she said.

A study published in the journal on Wednesday Jama Dermatology We also found that wildfire smoke can exacerbate not only respiratory conditions. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, said the number of patients visiting the clinic due to eczema and other common skin problems increased in November 2018, when a devastating campfire raged in Northern California. I observed what I was doing.

Scientists have discovered that even short-term exposure to harmful particulate matter in wildfire smoke can affect skin health.

Mary Prunicki takes skin samples from firefighters to test for toxins. NBC News

Studies on the health effects of wildfire smoke portray future concerns that climate change is expected to overcharge the wildfire season.

That recognition makes his Foundation’s cooperation with scientists even more important, as science can help advocates promote safer working conditions and better public health measures, Stephanie said. It was.

“They are the driving force of change,” Stephanie said of the study. “That’s why we know there’s a problem. When there’s scientific evidence that something is wrong and there’s a number to show it, change can happen. And that’s really, It ’s really important. ”