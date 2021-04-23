Breakthroughs in Malaria Vaccines As Promising Trials Increase Hope to Control Disease

The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and known as R21, showed up to 77% efficacy in a 12-month trial of 450 children in Burkina Faso, the university said in a statement. The shot states that it is the first shot to reach the goal of the World Health Organization’s Malaria Vaccine Technology Roadmap, which is a malaria vaccine that is at least 75% effective.
“These are very exciting results that show unprecedented levels of efficacy from vaccines that are well tolerated in our trial program,” said trial lead investigator Haridu Tint in a statement. I did. “We look forward to the next Phase III trial to demonstrate the large-scale safety and efficacy data for vaccines that are in great need in the region.”
In this study, 450 children aged 5 to 17 months were inoculated. They were divided into three groups, and researchers reported that the high-dose group was 77% less likely to get sick and “71% in the low-dose adjuvant group over a 12-month follow-up period.”
“There were no serious vaccine-related adverse events,” the statement added.
Researchers, along with commercial partner Serum Institute of India and pharmaceutical company Novabax, to assess the large-scale safety and efficacy of 4,800 children aged 5 to 36 months in four African countries. We are looking for Phase III trials.
In the future, universities and their partners hope to be able to produce at least 200 million doses a year, which “will have a significant impact on public health if licensed,” the statement said. ing.
Malaria is a parasitic disease that is transmitted by the bites of female Anopheles mosquitoes. It can be both preventative and curative, but an estimated 435,000 people die each year, the majority of whom are children. Under 5 years old.
According to the WHO, 94% of all malaria cases and deaths occurred in the African region in 2019.
“Malaria is one of the leading causes of child mortality in Africa,” Burkina Faso’s Minister of Health Charlemagne Uedraogo said in a statement.
“We have helped test various new vaccine candidates in Burkina Faso. These new data show that the approval of a very useful new malaria vaccine may occur in the coming years. This is a very important new tool for managing malaria and saves many lives. “
