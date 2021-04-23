Breakthroughs in Malaria Vaccines As Promising Trials Increase Hope to Control Disease

The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and known as R21, showed up to 77% efficacy in a 12-month trial of 450 children in Burkina Faso, the university said in a statement. The shot states that it is the first shot to reach the goal of the World Health Organization’s Malaria Vaccine Technology Roadmap, which is a malaria vaccine that is at least 75% effective.

“These are very exciting results that show unprecedented levels of efficacy from vaccines that are well tolerated in our trial program,” said trial lead investigator Haridu Tint in a statement. I did. “We look forward to the next Phase III trial to demonstrate the large-scale safety and efficacy data for vaccines that are in great need in the region.”

In this study, 450 children aged 5 to 17 months were inoculated. They were divided into three groups, and researchers reported that the high-dose group was 77% less likely to get sick and “71% in the low-dose adjuvant group over a 12-month follow-up period.”

“There were no serious vaccine-related adverse events,” the statement added.