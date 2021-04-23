Colored compounds may help coronavirus evade antibodies | Imperial News













Pigments in the body that give the bruise a shade of green and yellow may help the coronavirus hide from the immune system.

Researchers have found that two colored compounds, biliverdin and bilirubin, bind to the peplomer on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, effectively blocking the antibody from binding to the virus. It was clarified whether it weakens the body’s immune response.

The authors of Francis Crick Institute, Imperial College London, Kings College London, and University College London found that some of the findings, despite having high levels of antibodies to the virus, We believe it helps explain why COVID-19 patients become seriously ill.

the study Published in the journal Science Advances..

Biliverdin and bilirubin are naturally occurring compounds in the body. They are released during the breakdown of heme, a red compound that attaches to oxygen molecules in red blood cells. The compound can be seen changing its bruise color as the heme is first broken down into biliverdin (green) and then into bilirubin (yellow).

Peplomer binding

In this study, Crick researchers were involved in developing a test to see if a person was exposed to the virus, and the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer binds strongly to biliverdin, giving the protein an abnormal green color. I found it to give. ..

In collaboration with the Imperial, UCL, and Kings teams, they discovered that this molecule reduces antibody binding to spikes.

Using the sera and antibodies of people previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, biliverdin can suppress as much as half (30-50%) of human antibodies that bind to spikes, some of which help neutralize the virus. I found that it was ineffective. ..

The team used imaging techniques to understand in detail where biliverdin (green) binds to the peplomer protein complex. (Image: Rosaetal. ScienceAdvances2021)

To find the mechanism in action, the team used cryo-electron microscopy and X-ray crystallography to examine the interactions between spikes, antibodies, and biliverdin in detail.

They found that biliverdin could not “open” to expose part of its structure because it adheres to and stabilizes the N-terminal domain (NTD) of the spike. This means that some antibodies cannot access the target site and thus bind to the virus and neutralize it.

Annachiara Rosa, Crick’s lead author and postdoctoral training fellow, said: “When SARS-CoV-2 infects a patient’s lungs, it damages blood vessels and increases the number of immune cells. Both of these effects can contribute to increased levels of bilirubin and bilirubin in surrounding tissues. There is sex.

“And as these molecules become more available, the virus has more opportunities to hide from certain antibodies. This is really because the virus can benefit from the side effects of damage it has already caused. It’s an impressive process. “

New target for antibodies

Researchers aim to expand their research by measuring levels of biliverdin and other heme metabolites in COVID-19 patients. They also want to investigate whether it is possible to hijack the binding sites used by biliverdin and find new ways to target the virus.

Professor Peter Cherepanov, senior author and group leader at Crick’s Institute for Chromatin Structure and Mobile DNA, said: It was a race because these tests were urgently needed.

“When we finally found time to study green protein, we were expecting a mundane answer. Instead, we were surprised to discover a new trick that the virus uses to circumvent antibody recognition. This is the result of several great teams working together. Crick and three partner universities have led to purely scientific curiosity. “

Professor Richard Tedder of the Imperial Infectious Diseases Division said: “The engineering of this protein by Peter Cherepanov and the resulting collaboration produced a predominant antigen in both the benchmark hybrid DABA and the capture assay for detection. Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, which is very Is important to. “

—

This article Material based From Francis Crick Institute.

‘SARS-CoV-2 can mobilize heme metabolites to evade antibody immunity‘Rosa, A. et al.Published in Science Advances.. DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.abg7607

image: “New Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2” (Flickr / NIAID)