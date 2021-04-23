Widening the gap between doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can reduce new infections, hospitalizations: Studies | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles

Typical image (IANS)

The situation in India is very volatile as it is in the midst of a new COVID-19 storm and at the forefront of the third phase of a national vaccination drive. The number of cases has continued to grow exponentially in recent weeks, and there is no end to it.

Expectations for boosting immunity against fatal illnesses are in expanding the scope of vaccination drives. From May 1st, people over the age of 18 will be vaccinated, and the number of vaccinated people will increase significantly. But how do you deal with unprecedented spikes in the event of unmanageable hospitalization rates?

Widen the gap between doses

New studies show that the situation may be improved by slightly adjusting the existing vaccination schedule, especially the gap period that exists between the first and second vaccinations. A new study led by Seyed Moghadas of York University in Toronto, Canada, found that delaying the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine not only improves the effectiveness of the vaccine program, but also minimizes new infections and hospitalizations. I found that I could suppress it.

Although the current study is based on US simulations, increasing the dose gap appears to be an effective public health strategy in other cases as well. Consistent with findings from previous studies, a decision was made by the Government of India earlier this month to increase the gap between doses. The gap between the two doses of the Serum Institute of India Covishield vaccine widened from 4-6 weeks to 4-8 weeks.

This decision provides scientific evidence to suggest that protection is enhanced if a second dose of Covishield is given between 6 and 8 weeks, but by the prescribed 8-week period. It was based.

A few 2 shots, or many single doses?

The emergence of new, more contagious new coronavirus variants in the United States has sparked public debate about national vaccination strategies. One focuses on vaccination of more individuals with the first dose of available vaccine and delaying the second dose, while the other is based on a schedule tested in clinical trials. , I would like to prioritize the completion of the double dose series.

To compare the epidemiological effects of each vaccination strategy, Moghadas and his colleagues built a mathematical model that simulates COVID-19 infection in both strategies. This model considers scenarios such as existing immune levels within the population, as well as scenarios in which the effectiveness of the first dose diminishes with longer subsequent dosing intervals.

This model focuses specifically on the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. These are two US-approved COVID-19 vaccines that currently require two doses. Currently, two doses of both vaccines are given at 3-4 week intervals.

A 9-15 week gap may be ideal

After analysis, researchers found that delaying the second dose 9 to 15 weeks after the first dose resulted in fewer hospitalizations, infections, and deaths compared to following the current recommended schedule for both vaccines. Did. Not only is the distribution capacity limited.

“When competing with a surge in outbreaks, our results show that prioritizing vaccine coverage with rapid distribution of the first dose reduces adverse consequences and the healthcare system is non-COVID-19 in the population. It shows that it is important to be able to address medical needs, “said the author of the study.

However, Mogadas immediately added: “As new and more contagious mutants spread, the full picture of vaccine efficacy is not yet known. Vaccine efficacy against these mutants needs to be considered when determining outcomes. -Time vs. delay between the second dose and the interval between doses. “

Meanwhile, the above findings were published in a peer-reviewed open access journal. PLOS Biology Accessable on Wednesday, April 21 Here..

****

