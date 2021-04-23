Potential new malaria vaccine is promising in Burkina Faso trials





Doctors are testing children for malaria at the Itani-Asheri Hospital in Arusha, Tanzania.Reuters / Katie Migiro / File Photo

A potential new malaria vaccine has proven to be very effective in studies of infants in Africa, killing up to 500,000 infants a year from mosquito-borne disease one day. Shows that it may help reduce. Developed by scientists at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, a candidate vaccine called R21 / Matrix-M has shown up to 77% efficacy in a one-year study of 450 children in Burkina Faso, leading the study. The researchers said in a statement. Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University and one of the principal investigators for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, currently has about 4,800 scientists between the ages of five months and three. He said he plans to conduct a final-stage study on his children. In four African countries. “We have great hopes for the potential of this vaccine,” said Hill, who achieved the World Health Organization’s (WHO) goal of shooting malaria with at least 75% efficacy against malaria. He said it was his first time. Scientists around the world have been working for decades to develop vaccines to prevent malaria, a complex infectious disease caused by mosquito saliva-carried parasites. Malaria infects millions of people each year and kills more than 400,000. Most of them are infants in the poorest regions of Africa. Mosquirix, the world’s first and only licensed malaria vaccine, was developed by GlaxoSmithKline. (GSK.L) It has been in clinical trials for many years in several African countries, but the effect is only partial, about 30%. In the R21 / Matrix-M trial in Burkina Faso, 450 infants were divided into three groups. The two groups received the vaccine three times with a low-dose or high-dose adjuvant (a component designed to overcharge the body’s response to the vaccine), and the third group received the control vaccine. Researchers said they would soon be published in The Lancet Medical Journal, showing 77% efficacy in the high-dose adjuvant group and 74% in the low-dose adjuvant vaccinated group. Our standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

