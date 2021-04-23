CDC Advisors Rally After Rare and Serious Blood Clots to Consider Next Steps for Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

panel At that meeting it said it needed more data About the risk, cause, and frequency of rare strokes before recommending a pause or lift to other steps such as age or gender-based restrictions.

Federal health authorities Leaning towards recommendation Vaccine use will probably resume as soon as this weekend. This includes new warnings about rare complications with blood clots, but probably does not require an age limit. The current stance of US authorities was explained by two senior government officials who discussed internal deliberations on condition of anonymity.

The Advisory Board’s recommendations must be approved by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

If the United States unsuspends and adds a warning According to the vaccine label, the position is similar to that taken by European drug regulators. European Medicines Agency said this week The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will display a warning, but there are no restrictions on its use.European institutions He said the benefits of shots continue to outweigh the risks.

Warrensky said a “handful” of additional incidents had been reported since the announcement of the U.S. suspension, but in an interview this week she and her deputy FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock did not elaborate. It was. They say they are encouraged by a relatively small number of additional cases.

The rarity of the case persuaded many federal authorities Can deal with complications By adding warnings that describe groups at high risk of adverse events, ensuring that doctors understand how to identify and treat problems. If you have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson and have severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within 3 weeks of vaccination, you should contact your healthcare provider.Most notably, doctors recommend the following: Avoid the use of heparin, It is a common treatment for blood clots because it can exacerbate conditions associated with blood clots.

According to experts, the risk of developing blood clots after vaccination appears to be much lower than the likelihood of coagulation problems caused by severe covid-19 infections and the use of hormonal contraceptives such as oral contraceptives.

Some public health experts said they were disappointed with the decision to leave the suspension last week, saying they wanted the Commission to put the risk of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in place.

“Whenever you suspend something, you need to know the conditions for unsuspending it,” said Nirav Shah, Chief Health Officer in Maine and Chairman of the State and Territory Health Officials Association. Says. “There must be an agreed safety theory.”

If the CDC Advisory Committee votes on Friday to lift the suspension, the CDC and FDA can recommend resuming shots within hours or days. This is good news for state officials who are eager to resume the use of single-dose vaccines. However, it is not clear what will happen next if the Advisory Committee has different views, for example, recommending that the vaccine be not used for a particular age group or not at all for now.

Six cases of blood clots previously identified by authorities occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48. They developed symptoms. Most often headaches, 6 to 13 days after vaccination. 1 vaccinated person, Virginia woman, He died in March. In all cases, blood clots were found in combination with low levels of blood clotting cells known as platelets. Thrombocytopenia.

All women were Caucasian and only one was taking hormonal contraceptives that could cause blood clots. This suggests that this is not the reason for the blood clot.

Some women have blood clots in other parts of the body, and CDC officials said last week they would cast a wider net in search of coagulation with low levels of platelets.

Johnson & Johnson released data on two other cases of blood clots in people vaccinated during clinical trials. One of them was a 25-year-old man with symptomatic characteristics.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said officials “want to find a sweet spot that has the information people need to make informed choices about benefits and risks. “. … From the FDA’s perspective, the overall benefits and risks here remain good. “

He said it would not be surprising to double the number of cases identified from the six people initially identified by US authorities, given the number of people vaccinated.

Complications were also rarely seen among people who received the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, It uses similar technology. Four of these vaccinated people were initially treated with heparin. Heparin is not recommended because it closely resembles an immunostimulatory response to drugs that can exacerbate blood clots.In some countries due to rare but alarming cases of coagulation in Europe Suspend vaccination completely.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved for adults over the age of 18, was a major part of the US and global vaccine strategy.It has Clear practical and logistical benefits Compared to the other two licensed vaccines in the United States — it does not need to be stored frozen and requires a single dose. This makes it especially useful for distribution to rural areas and other hard-to-reach communities, as well as community health centers and clinics that may not have the freezer needed for other vaccines.

Most of the more than 210 million shots managed in the United States Pfizer-BioNTech And modern Use another technique.

South Africa announced Thursday that it will resume the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to immunize healthcare workers against the coronavirus after the country suspends its vaccination program when U.S. officials report a rare blood clot. Did. No thrombus outbreaks have been reported in South Africa.

Approximately 290,000 of South Africa’s 1.2 million healthcare workers received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a study evaluating the vaccine prior to its large-scale deployment. Aggressive variant It was detected in the country last fall.