EU agencies say people should also receive a second dose of AstraZeneca

London-European Medicines Agency said Friday that the first person to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine needs to get the second vaccine, despite the rare risk of developing a blood clot. I did.

In the new guidance, EU drug regulators said the second dose of AstraZeneca should be continued 4-12 weeks after the first injection.

“There is no or limited data to change the current recommendations,” officials said. He said it was unclear whether the risk of rare blood clots after the second dose could differ from the risk that occurred on the first shot.

In an analysis of AstraZeneca’s data across Europe, the EMA also said there was not enough information to know who was susceptible to abnormal blood clots.

Earlier this month, Amsterdam-based drug regulators in the European Union of 27 countries said there was a “potential link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood coagulation disorders, but they would receive an injection. The benefits outweighed the risks.

The EMA previously described blood clots as a “very rare” side effect and stated that the vaccine label needs to be changed so that doctors and patients can recognize it.

It is not yet clear how often rare blood clots occur.According to data from the UK, which manages more AZs vaccine As of late March, there were 30 such cases in 18 million doses, more than in any other country.

Last month, we stopped using AstraZeneca jab in more than 12 countries, mainly in Europe, because of blood clot problems. Most have resumed — some have age restrictions — after the EMA has stated that countries should continue to use the vaccine.

This week, authorities identified a similar possible link between blood clots and the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. As with AstraZeneca products, the EMA recommended changing the label, but said the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

Both AstraZeneca and J & J vaccines are manufactured using similar techniques, and it is still unclear if they may be part of the cause of rare coagulopathy.

On Thursday, the EU Health and Food Safety Commission Stellakiriyakides gave guidance on whether people who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should receive a second dose based on their gender or age. He said he was hoping to publish.

To date, most rare coagulopathy has been reported in women under the age of 60.

Research began earlier this year in the United Kingdom to test the safe and effective use of a variety of vaccines, including AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, but results are still available. not.

Some scientists say it’s too early to determine if vaccine mixing is a wise strategy.

Stephen Evans, a vaccine expert at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, said: He said the data published so far on the AstraZeneca vaccine proved to help block COVID-19 and there is no evidence to suggest that it should not be used. It was.

Restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be disastrous for global vaccination campaigns. A UN-sponsored campaign, known as COVAX, aimed at distributing the coronavirus vaccine to poorer countries around the world relies heavily on AstraZeneca injections.

