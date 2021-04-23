Dear Doctor: Why do women of a certain age lose their hair?





Dear Dr. Cockroach: What is the cause of hair loss? What can I do to stop it? I am a 72 year old woman. Can I Get Hypothyroidism? –LOI Answer: The most common cause of hair loss in women in their 70s is female alopecia. This pattern of hair loss is very characteristic and usually affects the scalp and crown on the forehead. There are no scars. Hair loss due to hypothyroidism is most commonly seen as a circular patch of complete hair loss, but hypothyroidism can also predispose to other types of hair loss. Not everyone’s hair loss appears as it appears in a textbook. Careful examination and laboratory evaluation can be invaluable in making a diagnosis. This is essential to determine the best treatment. Many primary care physicians can make a diagnosis, but a dermatologist may have the most expertise. For female alopecia, treatment includes topical medications such as minoxidil or oral medications such as spironolactone. Dear Dr. Cockroach: I am an 84 year old man. I had benign prostatic hyperplasia who received radiation therapy for 15 days in 2018. It was fine, but for the past few months, I had one day of rectal bleeding and then nothing for a couple of days. Bleeding may occur when gas is passed through. Is this normal for someone of my age? What’s wrong? -DK Answer: This is by no means normal. This is very likely a radiation injury from treatment in 2018. Radiation is not used to treat benign, enlarged prostate, but it is used to treat prostate cancer. This is a common treatment and generally has fewer side effects than surgery. However, radiation proctitis is a potential problem. In some cases, symptoms begin immediately after radiation therapy (within 6 weeks), but chronic radiation proctitis usually appears about 1 year after treatment. It has been reported until 30 years later. Symptoms include diarrhea, rectal pain, urgency of defecation, and bleeding. The higher the radiation dose, the higher the risk. You need to confirm the diagnosis. This includes making sure that there are no other possible causes. A colonoscopy, preferably a biopsy, is required. If the diagnosis is confirmed, treatment of chronic radiation proctitis with recurrent bleeding may include medicated enemas. Endoscopic treatment may be required for more severe bleeding. You should see a gastroenterologist. * * * Dr. Roach regrets not being able to answer the individual letters, but incorporate them into the column as much as possible.Readers can email questions [email protected] Alternatively, send an email to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL32803. (C) 2021 North America Syndicate Inc.

