When will the J & J vaccine suspension be lifted?Experts meet on friday





Health experts meet on Friday to make immediate recommendations on whether and how to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

New York — Johnson & Johnson’s US Suspension COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The vaccine has been extended to two weeks and authorities are considering whether to resume injections in a manner determined by European regulators, with warnings of “very rare” risks. The· The Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, Eastern Standard Time, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Discuss potential updated recommendations with J & J vaccines. New guidance is expected late Friday after a government advisory board has examined the possibility of a link between J & J injections and a small number of vaccinated people who have developed a very rare blood clot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention balances how high the risk really is and the need to vaccinate millions of people against the virus that infects tens of thousands of Americans each day. I’m looking for that advisor to help me decide. “We appreciate the importance of acting swiftly,” said Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the CDC, based on his advice. She wanted “risk and reward recommendations” for using J & J’s single-dose vaccine. European regulators earlier this week allowed J & J’s shots to roll out after concluding that these benefits outweigh what appears to be a very rare risk, and many US health experts agree. To do. However, one consideration for the CDC panel is that healthy young adults who are less likely to suffer from severe COVID-19 should be vaccinated with another vaccine because rare blood clots have been reported in people under the age of 60. Is it okay? Naolbaseev, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who watches over Friday’s debate, said: Relation: Dosages decrease in some places as demand for COVID vaccines declines in the United States Relation: A Texas woman hospitalized after Johnson & Johnson vaccination, under investigation The problem is an abnormal location, such as a vein that drains blood from the brain, or a strange type of blood clot that forms a blood clot in a patient with abnormally low platelet levels. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration first discovered six people who developed such blood clots 1-3 weeks after J & J vaccination, one of whom died. The investigation then spread as the government received what it called a “handful” of additional blood clot reports, including death, which state officials said were being investigated in Oregon. The haystack needle report warned that European regulators had already found a similar rare blood clot among the recipients of another COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca. The shots of AstraZeneca and J & J are not the same, but they are made with the same technology. European scientists have found clues that it may be due to an abnormal immune response that harms platelets against the AstraZeneca vaccine. In that case, doctors should avoid the most common treatment for blood clots, an anticoagulant called heparin. This made it more urgent for US authorities to suspend J & J vaccination and could tell doctors how to diagnose and treat these rare blood clots. Some first patients were treated with heparin before anyone realized that they could do harm rather than help. Pfizer and Modana double-dose vaccines are manufactured differently and have nothing to do with the risk of blood clots, but they are the mainstay of vaccination in the United States. However, J & J’s mass vaccination clinic was canceled after a suspension on April 13, and many states are hoping for a one-time option to protect hard-to-reach people, including the homeless and disabled. I did. “You don’t have to take a person to the vaccine, you can bring it to that person, so there is a great desire to continue using this vaccine,” said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University. I am. CDC advisors should look at rare cases of blood clots. COVID-19 itself can cause blood clots. So are everyday medications such as oral contraceptives. Experts also recognized that cases of the virus continued to occur during the pause. That’s part of the pain of making this decision, “Schaffner added. The CDC usually follows the advisor’s recommendations. If you need a warning, you can immediately resume your J & J vaccination. However, it is unclear what would happen if the panel recommended other restrictions such as age restrictions. How Americans ultimately treat J & J vaccines affects other countries where other vaccination options are less available. In the United States, more than half of adults are vaccinated at least once, and most are vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna. However, J & J faces additional hurdles as it individually discovers a manufacturing breach at the Baltimore plant it hired to help brew the vaccine. No shots by Emergent BioSciences — J & J’s productions to date are from Europe. However, it is unclear how idle factories will affect J & J’s commitment to provide 100 million vaccines in the United States by the end of May and 1 billion vaccines worldwide this year. The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

