The state with the Spring Covid-19 surge seems to be around the corner

MExperienced Ichigan and other states Spring Covid-19 surge Or Face the sending tendency to be worried about As the vaccine reaches more people, new cases have recently diminished and appear to be around the corner.

Average daily cases in Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Illinois, and other states in the Midwest and Northeast, after stubbornly high levels of hovering or increased over the past two months. Began to fall, Provides peace of mind that the community is past its latest peak. The important thing is Michigan Having experienced the worst of the spring spikes, some of the highest Covid-19 levels in the overall pandemic have occurred and have begun to decline in recent weeks, and hospitalizations have also begun to decline.

Experts note that progress is just beginning and that if the state really wants to achieve a low level of infection, it needs to be maintained.But they are reassured that vaccines appear to be more and more personally protective. COVID-19However, it is beginning to bring a wide range of benefits to the community.

Advertising

“April was a bad month,” said Preeti Malani, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Michigan. “There are hospitals in the state that are overwhelmed by patients, and because their staff are ill, they have a hard time staffing hospitals.” Different parts of the state have different levels of pressure. “We are optimistic about the direction we are heading,” said Marani, now that the availability of vaccines has increased significantly last month.

At the national level, the average daily number of infections in the country has also begun to decline, from more than 70,000 in mid-April to nearly 60,000 today. However, summarizing the US Covid-19 epidemic from that frame makes it difficult to see how volatile it is. After experiencing a horrific surge in winter, California is now one of the countries with the lowest prevalence in the country, but cases in Puerto Rico have increased over the past month.

Advertising

“We are still in a complex stage,” Rochelle Warrensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a briefing on Monday. “On the other hand, more people are being vaccinated daily at an accelerated pace in the United States, while cases and hospitalizations are increasing in some areas and cases of young people who have not yet been vaccinated. Is also increasing. “





US progress is in stark contrast to most of the rest of the world, which has nothing close to the vaccine supply it has. Due to persistently high cases in Europe and the Americas and huge surges in Asia, the global number of cases has reached the highest level of the pandemic as a whole.

In raw numbers, if the infection is still high, the trend may be heading in the right direction. Incidents may have occurred in Michigan, but they are still higher than they had occurred at any other time in the pandemic. The national number of cases is in the range of 60,000, as opposed to the average in the range of 20,000, for example. More people suffering from serious consequences From the coronavirus. Also, from January to February, the number of people dying more than 3,000 daily in the United States dropped dramatically, but progress is stagnant with more than 700 deaths per day. If the number of cases continues to decline over the next few weeks, deaths are expected to continue in sequence.

Already, vaccine deployments have dramatically changed the dynamics of the US epidemic. Hospitalization and mortality rates for the elderly with the highest immunization rates have plummeted, but hospitalization rates for young adults have also recently begun to decline. The first year of pandemic hospitalization and death tracks case numbers in a predictable pattern, but experts say these indicators because the vaccine provides very strong protection against the worst consequences of the disease. Is called “separate”.

But shots don’t just protect individuals. Given a certain area of ​​the population, there is increasing evidence that they remove significant bites from the infection, as shown by countries such as Israel, which vaccinate the majority of the population. I will. This is not a specific threshold and depends on location due to other factors, but experts say it could drop if some locations in the United States approach that point and the count could accelerate. I hope there is.

“I think that might be what’s happening in the Upper Midwest,” said UCSF infectious disease specialist Monica Gandhi.

Experts expected that the deployment of the vaccine would curb the arrival of Covid-19 this summer and make many of the activities abandoned in the past year relatively safe.

However, there was an intermediate hurdle. In some states, incidents began to increase again this spring as politicians relaxed restrictions and individuals became more relaxed. More contagious variants of the coronavirus have pushed up cases and slowed their progression. B.1.1.7 in particular caused outbreaks in the United Kingdom (where it first occurred) and then in other European countries. Recent infections in New York and New Jersey also appear to have been caused by another subspecies, B.1.526.

The decline in case numbers in Michigan and other states suggests that we may be back on track.

“I’m expecting it,” said Stephen Kistler, an epidemiologist at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health, about the United States being fully struck by B.1.1.7. “I’m cautiously optimistic.”

One of the reasons is that the weather has become warmer. It is transmitted for both behavioral reasons (people spend more time outdoors) and perhaps biological reasons (many respiratory viruses lose some of their infection efficiency at hot and humid temperatures). Seems to affect. .. B.1.1.7 Fuel spikes in the UK and Europe were exacerbated, for example, during the colder months.

The United States also had a major wall of innate immunity that blunted how widespread the virus could spread this spring.Experts estimate that more than 100 million people have recovered from the infection in the country, with the majority So far it remains protected from reinfection..

And of course, the vaccine. More than half of adults in the United States are vaccinated at least once, and one-third of adults are fully vaccinated.

Factors that promote or delay outbreaks—weather, the number of sensitive people, the virus itself, and the precautions people take — can compound or cancel each other, and the stagnation of national cases over the last few weeks is nearly equal It is reflected in the tug of war. However, in more places the balance appears to be leaning towards a decline.

“Our optimism that the whole country has reached a clear turning point has been further strengthened,” said a modeler at the Policy Lab at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. I have written With the latest update on Wednesday. “This is great news for countries tired of Covid, but keep in mind that some areas will improve faster than others.”

For all the advances achieved with vaccines, the United States has reached a point where supply is outpacing demand in more and more communities. The average number of vaccines given daily peaked at nearly 3.2 million earlier this month, but has since dropped to 2.8 million, even though all people over the age of 16 were targeted for injections. It is a matter of both access and hesitation, and health authorities at all levels need to increasingly reach the people they are in or mitigate their concerns and shoot more bullets. For example, Marani at the University of Michigan raised concerns that teens and young adults could cause outbreaks if they were not motivated to be vaccinated.

Experts still foresee Summer when vacations and barbecues are back. The coronavirus does not disappear from the United States, but at what level it circulates and how much damage it causes depends primarily on how many people in each region remain unvaccinated. (Most children will not be vaccinated this summer either, but experts say that high adult vaccination rates and low infection rates generally reduce the spread of infection in children. Overall, it is much less vulnerable to the serious consequences of Covid-19. It seems to be older and infect at lower levels of the virus.)

Trend experts will focus on this summer to see if there is a response in the summer of 2020. While the warm climate gives some room for breathing in the northern states of the country, last summer caused major outbreaks in places like Texas and Florida. Summer temperatures drive people indoors with air conditioning. If there are large pockets of people in those places that remain vulnerable to Covid-19, they are likely to have repeated cases this summer.