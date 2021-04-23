Health
The next priority for the Quebec COVID-19 vaccine should be pregnancy: obstetrician
When Quebec expands Priority list This week’s COVID-19 vaccination did not include pregnancy as a requirement for early vaccination.
Dr. Oracio Aruda, director of public health in Quebec, said pregnancy alone is not sufficient to justify vaccination at this time.
However, he said that pregnancy combined with a disability or chronic condition (such as diabetes or high blood pressure) qualifies someone for vaccination in the current round.
Healthy and pregnant people have to wait until the appointment is open to the general public.
Aruda said the decision was made due to the limited number of vaccines distributed in the state.
“We have always moved from high-risk women to low-risk women. We are not saying that pregnant women are not at all at risk. They are at higher risk than non-pregnant women. But the risk is not that high. [the ones] I am vaccinated first. ”
See | Dr. Teresatum Shares Advice for Pregnant Women
However, health authorities in other states take a different approach.
In Saskatchewan, pregnancy has made people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine From April 14th..Alberta began at the end of march..
New Brunswick and Ontario also added pregnancy to their vaccine priority list Earlier this week,next Rapid increase in hospitalization in the intensive care unit In Toronto among pregnant women infected with COVID-19.
Dr. Isabelle Boucoiran, a gynecologist-obstetrician at CHUSainte-Justine, is concerned that Quebec may see a similar situation in the ICU.
She does not have much data available on COVID-19 during pregnancy, but it is sufficient to suggest that pregnant women are safe to receive mRNA-based vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech. It states. Infection with COVID-19 increases the risk of complications.
“Although the number of pregnant women in the Quebec ICU has not increased yet, the number of pregnant women is increasing due to the increasing number of young people infected with the third wave,” said Boucoiran. “So we are worried that we will miss the window of opportunity.”
Bukowaran admitted that it is difficult for the state to make a decision due to the limited supply of vaccines, but pregnant individuals should be included in the next priority group before the general public. She says.
“We know that there are risks associated with COVID during pregnancy, especially the increased risk of severe COVID and the associated preterm birth,” she said.
Quebec AM8:50“There is no theoretical reason to be afraid of vaccines during pregnancy”-Sainte-Justineob-gyn
Just last week, the Canadian Association of Gynecologists, Called All states should vaccinate pregnant women “immediately” because they may increase the risk of respiratory complications.
“Providing mechanical ventilation support during pregnancy is more difficult and the risk is greater for both mother and child,” said a group of doctors.
A Studies published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics On Thursday, including 2,100 women in 18 countries around the world, it was suggested that pregnant people infected with COVID-19 are 20 times more likely to die than those without COVID. The incidence of pre-eclampsia, infectious diseases and preterm birth was also high.
The researchers also reported that babies born to symptomatic COVID-19 patients were at increased risk of neonatal complications, primarily due to preterm birth.
Maria Hoyt, who lives in the second semester of Quebec City, is looking forward to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. She works in a vulnerable population and is currently eligible for dose.
“Now there’s a little guy in me, so it’s not just me, but something else I’m trying to protect,” Whit said. “I want to not only make the best decisions for myself, but also protect my baby.”
But in Eastern Townships, pregnant health journalist Samantha Rideout says he’s ready to wait for people at greater risk to get it first.
“I will be vaccinated when given the opportunity,” she said. “I have no chronic health, no pregnancy complications, and I work from home.”
