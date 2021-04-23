Even with a positive test, viral infection after COVID is rare





Friday, April 23, 2021 (HealthDay News)-An isolated NBA player who recovered from COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus did not infect other players after leaving. isolation, A new study was found. While it was a deep-seated fear that a person infected with COVID could infect others, these findings from the professional basketball league have made many recovered people with others without spreading the virus. It suggests that you can return to contact. Christina Mack, IQVIA Principal Investigator at Real World Solutions in Durham, North Carolina, said: However, this 2020 study showed that even after people have recovered from COVID, sensitive tests such as RT-PCR may give positive results. But in the NBA’s campus environment, these people weren’t infectious, Mack said. To complete the 2019-20 season, the NBA has set up a “bubble” in Orlando, Florida. This is a closed campus managed by a scientific protocol to prevent COVID-19. More than 3,500 people lived on campus and were covered by the protocol. All underwent an RT-PCR test daily. Some have recovered from their previous COVID infection. “These recovered individuals were not ill and were not observed to infect others, but instead released low levels of viral particles that remained from their previous infection,” Mack said. It was. “Individuals were observed to be positive until 118 days after the onset of the infection, and many of these individuals were negative most days surrounding a positive test,” she said. Of the participants, 1% had a persistent virus and most were male under the age of 30. Antibodies were found in 92% of these persistent cases and were all asymptomatic. The researchers reported that these people were being monitored and that no one else was infected with the virus. Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, was not part of the study, but reviewed the findings. “The results of the study show that asymptomatic individuals I met [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] Although there are criteria for discontinuation of isolation, if the RT-PCR test results are persistently positive, it does not appear to be infectious to others. “

.





