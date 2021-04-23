Oregon has the fastest increase in COVID-19 cases in the country

Annalisa Birt of Portland on the left is preparing for vaccination from Marlene Ikeda at the Drive-Through Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Portland International Airport on April 9, 2021. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB

Oregon has seen the largest increase in COVID-19 cases in any state of the country in the last two weeks.

“A few weeks ago, I came before you worried that COVID-19 would surge four times in Oregon,” Governor Kate Brown said at a press conference on Friday. “Unfortunately, today the surge is here.”

Enough people have not been vaccinated and compliance with public health guidelines has fallen off cliffs, causing virus infection rates comparable to the worst days of this winter’s pandemic.

Oregon epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger called it the “most pessimistic scenario.” COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly this spring, threatening to overrun hospitals throughout the state again.

“Our latest modeling shows that the infection rate exceeded the most pessimistic scenario three weeks ago,” said Sidelinger. “And if its spread continues unabated, our hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed by patients affected by the virus.”

Currently, more than half of state counties are considered “high risk” For COVID-19 transmission. Hotspots range from metropolitan areas like Washington and Multnomah to less populated counties such as: Grant And Klamath.

The spread is so poor in some counties that it falls into the “Extreme Risk” category of Oregon. Indoor dining is prohibited in this category, and indoor capacity at gyms, retail stores and other businesses is extremely limited. State health officials said Friday that they are considering suspending elective surgery, as they did in the early days of the pandemic.

Oregon has stopped using the “Extreme Risk” category because the hospital’s capacity was where state authorities felt it wasn’t needed. Now that the hospital is full, Oregon has reinstated the “extreme risk” label and the associated restrictions.

Brown said Friday that some counties could be put into that category soon next week.

The Governor has set a threshold for resuming the extreme risk category for 300 people admitted with COVID-19. As of Friday, there were 283 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the state.

COVID-19 vaccination is endemic in Oregon. Half of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated at least once, and more than one million Oregons have been fully vaccinated.

That is despite the fact that Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration has been suspended nationwide due to at least 6 cases of very rare blood clots in women who received the shot.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begun investigating cases of women in Oregon Those who died two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.. The Oregon Department of Health does not know if there is a causal link between the vaccine and the death of a woman.

Still, the New York Times reports that federal officials Approaching to lift the Johnson & Johnson Moratorium Because cases of thrombosis remain rare.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are available during suspension, with thousands of Oregonians vaccinated daily.

Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen said that at current daily vaccination rates, 80% of adults in Oregon will be able to receive their first vaccination by July 4.

“Maintaining that pace depends on Oregons continuing to choose to be vaccinated,” Allen said.

In Oregon, more than 178,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported since the outbreak of the pandemic, killing 2,484 people.

This is a developing story. Please note the update.

Watch the video player press event below.