Johnson & Johnson pauses hits, just as the country needs to reach out to more Americans

“They didn’t give me that. They didn’t know what to do, so they weren’t careful,” said Dunazi, who lives in Livingston County, Michigan.

She is currently planning to get her modela vaccination on Friday, but 28 days later she will visit Dunaj’s house again for a second vaccination.

Reaching out to the homeless, homeless, hesitant, and those who are struggling to access vaccines is part of the next major impetus in the US vaccination efforts that have relied primarily on them. is. Mass vaccination site, Drug store And the clinic. The J & J suspension makes the effort more difficult by delaying the vaccination of people like Dunaj, who were easily reachable with a single dose vaccine. Also, some healthcare providers are forced to switch to the more annoying Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech products, which require two doses, are difficult to transport, and need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures.

Suspensions that occur after six J & J vaccinated individuals develop rare and severe blood clots Total number of doses The daily dose is decreasing. It suggests that the rest of the country’s unvaccinated adults are less interested or unable to go out to get shots.

“Basically, it’s very important to have multiple platforms to facilitate vaccination, including regional distribution, pharmacies and even clinics,” said former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Center director Tom Frieden said. He said that if a coronavirus vaccine is available in a primary care setting, it would be much easier if it could be given once, like a flu shot.

Dunaj, who lives in a mobile home in Heartland, Michigan, is connected to a 24-hour oxygen cylinder because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Dunaj said he hasn’t left home for quite some time since mid-2019. Everything you need will be delivered to her. She meets a pulmonologist at Zoom.

“We had visiting doctors, but when the covid hit, they stopped,” she said. She gladly gets a Moderna shot. This reduces the risk of getting covid-19 from your caregiver or giving it to your caregiver.

According to Kelly Moore, Deputy Director of the Vaccination Action Union, any vaccine program is expected to retreat and can usually be addressed. However, clinicians who have embarked on efforts to reach isolated individuals are worried about suspensions, especially as mutations and new infected pockets increase the urgency of competing with the virus.

In Maine, grocery chain Hannaford relied solely on Johnson & Johnson. “They are a grocery chain, and if Hannaford was vaccinated, many would be vaccinated elsewhere who might not have been so keen on vaccination.” Nirab Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said.

“This pause cuts throughput in half,” says Shah. In Maine, all coronavirus vaccine doses have been reduced by about 3,000 times this week compared to last week.

The hardest hit group is migrant agricultural workers scattered throughout the state.State mobile clinic vaccinated 58 blueberries Agricultural workers in the eastern countryside of the state. Lisa Tapert, CEO of the Main Mobile Health Program, which operates a federal-qualified health center as an all-mobile clinic, vaccinates dairy workers and then works along the US-Canada border. He said he had planned to inoculate potato packers.

Although few, workers live and work in crowded areas, increasing the risk of infection.

In Texas, an Austin-based family-owned pharmacy has intervened to bridge the gap in service to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers. Tarrytown Pharmacy Rannon Chin, a pharmacy manager at Tarrytown’s flagship store, said he is working with the community to provide the drug and some families are seeking help with access to the coronavirus vaccine. ..

Tarrytown used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to give about 13,000 doses to people living in group homes or foster parents, Chin said. We also planned to vaccinate about 6,000 athletes. Special Olympics Texas And on April 13th, I was planning a clinic for 600 to 700 people.

“I had to wake up that morning to see the news and cancel the clinic,” Chin recalled. The state was able to supply the pharmacy with a dose of Moderna, so the pharmacy and Special Olympics scrambled to contact the family and let them know that there was still a vaccination clinic.

In the coming weeks, pharmacy staff will return to 15 cities around Texas for a second dose.

Ching said some people who signed up to get J & J refused to get Moderna shots.

“They said they only wanted J & J shots and wanted to wait for Johnson and Johnson,” Chin said.

Richard Bates, vice president of regional health care at MidMichigan Health, said a single dose is preferable in situations where a second dose is difficult.

“It’s good to have only one,” Bates said.

Bates’ program to vaccinate returnees, exchanging doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and Modana to increase Johnson & Johnson quotas, Successful vaccination 51 people in 4 counties during the first run in late March.

Among them was Janet Cochrane, an 80-year-old retiree. He sat at her kitchen table in the countryside of Ogemaw County and took a J & J shot.

“I was happy because I was wondering what I was trying to do to accomplish this,” Cochrane said, explaining that she had a hard time figuring out where to go.

Bates’ final destination for the day was to vaccinate the blind, single-living 83-year-old Helen Duncan.

“As you know, whenever you can do something at home, it’s very convenient for me,” said Duncan, who wasn’t worried when he later learned about the pause.

Bates is more worried. His home visit is suspended until a decision is made about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The success of his program reflects increasing evidence that doctors are trusted in choosing to be vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the Federal Department of Health and Human Services expanded the Health Center’s COVID-19 vaccine program to reach underserved people in their primary care environment. Currently, approximately 1,500 health centers nationwide are eligible to participate in this program. The program was launched in February on just 250 sites. According to HHS, about 70% of people vaccinated through this program are racial or ethnic minorities.

Neetu Abad, a behavioral scientist at the CDC, shows the similarities between vaccination and voting.

“Increasing intake is making it easier,” she said, emphasizing the need for mobile and pop-up vaccination clinics as well as primary care sites.

Shantanu Nundy, a part-time primary care physician at Neighborhood Health, who serves more than 40,000 predominantly low-income, uninsured patients in North Virginia clinics, said he, his full-time colleagues, and patients He said he had never seen him refuse to be vaccinated once. It took me a while to talk about it.

“Most of these communities really respect doctors,” said Nandy. “When I walk the door, they stand up.”

The important thing was to listen to and respond to their concerns. It was also important to share personal stories, such as showing patients a picture of their vaccinated mother, if necessary.

The problem, Nandy said, is that Johnson & Johnson or equivalent shelf-stable foods are not at hand and instead the patient must be referred to another vaccine-only location. It may decide not to follow through, as they have to make new appointments, take more time out of work, and especially because many of his patients are undocumented. It means that.

“I can give them a flu shot, a shingles shot, and a blood test, but I can’t give them a flu shot,” Nandy said. “I can win almost all of them, so give them a shot on the spot.”

Chester Health Services, a federal-qualified health center based in Chester, Pennsylvania, operates three vaccination clinics a week in an attempt to maintain a regular care schedule.

ChesPenn CEO Gary Davis said the two-shot Moderna vaccine can do the daunting task of calling on patients to make special appointments rather than being able to provide shots when they come to routine care. Accompanied.

AmeriHealthCaritas, Medicaid’s managed care company, just over a mile away, has turned its wellness center into a vaccination site. Due to the pandemic, regular programs from nutrition to exercise to work preparation were put on hold, allowing insurance companies to work with the county to restructure the space into a mini-vaccination center.

“We bring it to them,” said CEO Paul A. Tufano suggested calling all members, making appointments, providing education on coronaviruses and vaccines, and assisting in the transport of shots.

The program currently delivers about 240 shots a day.

However, by using Moderna, you need to schedule a reservation instead of allowing a walk-in at a site near a busy Family Dollar store.

Even if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspension is lifted on Friday Which health authorities Leaning onClinicians like Bates wonder if there is a continuous setback.