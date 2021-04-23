Mites that cause Lyme disease as close to the beach as in the woods





People who go to the beach may have felt safe Lyme diseaseHowever, new research suggests that people heading to the shore also need to pay attention to disease-carrying mites. Similar to the forest habitats of the northwestern state, California researchers found that adult black-footed mites carrying the Lyme disease-causing bacterium, Borrelia burgdorferi, are areas of grass and scrubs that lead to beaches. I was surprised to find it in. The lead author, Daniel Sarkeld, a research scientist at Colorado State University, said: “A few years ago, I would have said that the mites were not infected because there was no Eastern Gray Squirrel, the source of Lyme disease in California.” People may not be looking for mites when heading to the beach, but small bugs may be hiding in the grass on the coast or in the nearby scrub area. “I think they’ve been under our nose all the time,” Sarkeld told NBC News. “We weren’t thinking about taking a closer look.” Fortunately, ticks aren’t a problem all year round, at least for Californians. They are only there during the rainy season, Sakeld said. The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It is estimated that approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year. Typical Symptoms include: heat

headache

Malaise

A characteristic skin rash called erythema miguran Most cases of Lyme disease According to the CDC, it can be successfully treated with antibiotics for several weeks.If untreated, the disease can spread to Joints, heart, nervous system.. To find out more about where ticks might be hanging, Sakeld and his team worked with California State Parks, County and Wide Area Parks, Marine, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma National Parks, and more. A county for blood-sucking bugs that dragged public and private areas. Researchers have found Borrelia burgdorferi in 4.1% of adult ticks on coastal scrubs and 3.9% of adult mites in forest areas. Sakeld does not yet know how mites are infected. The bacterial reservoir “may be a vole or a rabbit,” he said. The findings were published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology on Friday. “This is a great study,” said Laura Goodman, an assistant professor at the Baker Animal Health Institute at Cornell University’s School of Veterinary Medicine. “There is a prejudice in this country that people think they are at risk only when they enter the forest. But in reality, prevention and vigilance should be implemented everywhere outdoors, and I We need to be vigilant all year round. “ Lia Gaertner, Director of Education and Outreach Bay Area Lime Foundation, Provided preventive tips: Stay on the trail or sand.

Wear light clothing and use tick repellents.

Check your body and triple check — up to 3 days later.

Once inside, throw your clothes into a hot dryer.

shower. “Whenever you find a tick on you, tell people that you need to save it and be able to do it. Send for identification And see what type it is and whether it carries the disease, “Gartner said. Richard S, a tick expert and prominent senior scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, NY. Ostfeld states that black-footed mites are primarily forest and shrub species, but can also be found in grasslands near the coast. Although the new study was based in California, black-footed mites are also found in shrublands and coastal grasslands on the east coast. The good news is that mites can’t be found on the beach itself, Ostfeld said.

