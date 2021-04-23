Fact Check-SARS-CoV-2 spreads primarily through exposure to respiratory droplets carrying the infectious virus





Incorrect information is posted online due to confusion about the definition of “air” related to the virus and misunderstandings about how the virus spreads. Instagram users aired a live stream on April 20 and begged 14,000 followers to describe this procedure as “nonsense” to avoid being tested for COVID-19 (Here). Standing outside the test center in Brixton, southern London, he asked: [the virus is] Why do you need to test it in the air?If we have it and it’s in the air, surely … even if you test it now, it’s in the air, you can always get it […] “If the virus is floating in the air, you need to wear hazmat suits. You don’t have to be tested for a virus that doesn’t infect others. Every time a droplet comes out of your mouth, it’s Remember that you are already dead. Do you understand that when a particle comes out of your mouth, it is dead? The virus does not live outside. “ Some of the user’s comments here are correct, but his application of this knowledge to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, is flawed. It is also inaccurate for users to suggest that the new coronavirus will not be transmitted among humans. Airborne transmission is only one direction in which the virus spreads, and refers to someone passing through an area where small aerosol-like particles produced by an infected person remain long after leaving the area (Here , bit.ly/3sQ6enn). Increasing evidence reveals that infected individuals release SARS-CoV-2 aerosols (bit.ly/3xiHs2Q And Here), This can lead to aerial propagation in poorly ventilated spaces ()Here). However, experts believe that SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted primarily by close contact and larger respiratory droplets. They are heavier and do not stay in the air after being produced (Here). Since then, this knowledge has served as the basis for public health responses to promote social distance and good ventilation. Therefore, suggesting that COVID-19 can only be avoided with hazmat suits goes in the wrong direction and is probably extreme. Second, the post-Instagram user argument that the virus is dead is for philosophy (Here)-But this doesn’t mean they can’t spread. Viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, are not organisms in the traditional sense. They need to hijack healthy cells to replicate and can do this for some time after leaving the infected person’s body. “Coronaviruses need to infect living cells in order to propagate,” explains an animation compiled by Nucleus Medical Media.Here). “Inside the virus, the genetic material contains information to increase its own copy. The protein shell provides good protection for the genetic material as it travels between people infected with the virus. The outer envelope allows the virus to infect cells by fusing with the outer membrane of the cell … it takes over the internal mechanisms of the cell and builds new viral components. I will divert it. “ verdict There is no context. There is increasing evidence that SARS-CoV-2 propagates in the air in poorly ventilated areas. However, scientists believe that the virus spreads primarily through close contact with heavy droplets. This article was created by the Reuters fact-checking team.Read more about fact checking Here ..

..





