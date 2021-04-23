County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases | Star

AUBURN — On Friday, the DeKalb County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents because county health officials were worried about a reduction in vaccinations.
A total of 183 cases were identified during the first 23 days of April. This averages just under 9 cases a day. However, over the past seven days, the county has reported 78 cases, averaging 11.1 per day.
The new case on the fifth straight weekday was numbered with two digits, and the one-digit daily case reversed the recent trend of six weeks.
At the same time, county health officer Dr. Mark Suder reported a reduction in demand for vaccinations at the county clinic in Middau Hall at the DeKalb County Trade Fair in Auburn.
“In my opinion, people who aren’t using the vaccine program are negligent,” Souder said on Friday.
A week ago, Souder said the vaccination site was dealing with a number of no-shows. They booked appointments with multiple providers and did not use DeKalb County appointments.
Currently, the subject of the shot “seems to be less interested as we get older,” said Cheryl Lynch, RN, a public health nurse in DeKalb County. Applicable to all persons over 16 years old.
Between the two issues, Auburn’s site “doesn’t use more than 60 shots a day,” Lynch said. She added that the extra shots could be saved and were not discarded.
The Auburn site exceeded 13,000 vaccinations on Friday. But in the first three days of the week, we got 190, 288, and 279 shots. It peaked a few weeks ago with a total of 330 daily.
Friday’s new COVID-19 patients include patients aged 11 to 20 years. One person between the ages of 21 and 30. One person between the ages of 31 and 40. One in the age group of 41 to 50 years. Four people aged 51-60. One in the age group of 61-70 years. One is 71-80 years old and the other is 81-90 years old.
Of the 183 cases reported in April, only 10 were involved with patients over the age of 70.
The new patient brings a total to 4,193 residents of DeKalb County who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents died positive for the coronavirus, according to the county health department.
