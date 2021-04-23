Active COVID cases fell by nearly 1,000 on Friday as Massachusetts reported 1,452 new infections and 13 deaths.





Active COVID According to the latest data from the Public Health Service, cases will decline further on Friday, from 31,215 to 30,262 on Thursday. State health officials confirmed another 1,452 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. According to the Public Health Service, this is based on 92,115 new molecular tests. Authorities also increased the number of pandemic deaths to 17,181 and announced an additional 13 COVID-related deaths. The 7-day average of positive tests was 2.03% as of Friday, a slight increase from 2% the day before. Since the pandemic began, authorities have identified a total of 637,928 COVID-19 cases across the state. Currently, the number of COVID patients hospitalized on Friday is 644, which is one less than the previous day. Data show that 156 of them are in the intensive care unit and 89 are intubated. Massachusetts has been vaccinated a total of 5,503,090 COVID vaccines, and currently 2,232,061 inhabitants, who make up more than 32% of the population, are fully vaccinated. In the last two weeks, 1,223 children under the age of 4 have been identified, down from 1,235 reported last week. Authorities reported 1,400 infections in children aged 5 to 9 years, up from 1,469 since the last update. In addition, data released Wednesday confirmed 1,696 infections in children aged 10 to 14 years. This is down from the 1,816 cases reported on April 14. The number of teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 who have been infected with COVID in the last 14 days was 2,481, down from 2,696 since the last update. This week, 5,046 of the 20 cases were confirmed, down from the 5,942 cases reported last week. The distribution of new cases varies from week to week, but a slight decrease in cases in the younger age group is followed by an overall decrease in COVID activity across the state. This decline also marks the progress of vaccination of older people, who have recently had fewer and fewer new infections and far fewer deaths. on Monday, Massachusetts has launched COVID vaccination for all residents over the age of 16.. Total number of COVID cases by county: Barnstable County: 13,361 Berkshire County: 6,164 Bristol County: 63,887 Dukes County: 1,223 Essex County: 94,408 Franklin County: 2,413 Hampden County: 49,783 Hampshire County: 8,859 Middle Sex County: 130,661 Nantucket County: 1,462 Norfolk County: 53,019 Plymouth County: 47,139 Suffolk County: 89,957 Worcester County: 74,442 Below is a breakdown of the 48 high-risk cities and towns by county. Barnstable County: Brewster, Dennis, Harwich, Yarmouth Berkshire County: Adams Bristol County: Berkeley, Fall River, Freetown, New Bedford, Rehobos, Seekonk, Swansea, Taunton, Westport Dukes County: Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury Essex County: Hevalil, Lawrence, Lynn, Meshuen, Peabody Hampden County: Chicopee, Hampden, Holyoke, Radrow, Palmer, Southwick, Springfield Middlesex County: Air, Dracut, Lowell, Townsend Nantucket County: Nantucket Norfolk County: Bellingham, Plainville Plymouth County: Brockton, Carver, Plymouth, Wareham, West Bridgewater Suffolk County: Revere Worcester County: Sterling, Sutton, Templeton, Upton, West Boylston, Winchendon Relevant content:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos