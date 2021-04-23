Further research ongoing to determine the extent of clinical benefit-ScienceDaily





According to a new study from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, natural compounds previously proven to counteract the aging aspect of mice and improve metabolic health have clinically relevant effects in people.

In a small clinical trial of postmenopausal prediabetic women, the compound NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) is often abnormal in people with obesity, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes. Glucose uptake into skeletal muscle. It has been shown to improve the ability of insulin to increase. NMN also improved the expression of genes involved in muscle structure and remodeling. However, as seen in mice, this treatment lowers blood sugar and blood pressure, improves blood lipid profiles, increases hepatic insulin sensitivity, reduces hepatic fat, and provides circulatory markers of inflammation. I didn’t reduce it. A study published online in the journal on April 22 ScienceIs the first randomized clinical trial to examine the metabolic effects of NMN administration in people. Of the women who participated in the study, 13 received 250 mg of NMN orally daily for 10 weeks and 12 received daily inactive placebo during the same period. “Our study shows the beneficial effects of NMN on skeletal muscle, but it is too early to make clinical recommendations based on the results of our study,” said William H. Danforth, MD, professor of medicine and nutrition. Said Samuel Klein, MD. Director of Human Nutrition Center. “When treatment improves insulin sensitivity in skeletal muscle, as is usually observed with weight loss and some diabetes medications, improvements associated with other markers of metabolic health that were not detected by study participants. Can be seen. “ The remarkable beneficial effects of NMN on rodents have led several companies in Japan, China, and the United States to sell this compound as a dietary supplement or dietary supplement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not allowed to verify safety and efficacy before selling dietary supplements, and many people in the United States and around the world have no evidence of clinical benefit to people. Nevertheless, I am currently taking NMN. The researchers surveyed 25 postmenopausal women with prediabetes. In other words, my blood sugar was higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes. In a mouse study, females were enrolled in this study because NMN showed the greatest effect in female mice. NMN is involved in the production of an important compound in all cells called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). NAD plays an important role in maintaining the health of animals. Levels of NAD decrease with age in a wide range of animals, including humans, and this compound has been shown to contribute to a variety of age-related problems, including insulin resistance in studies conducted in mice. .. Supplementing animals with NMN slows and improves the age-related decline in the function of many tissues in the body. Shinichiro Imai, MD, a professor of developmental biology and medicine who has studied NMN for nearly 20 years and first reported on its benefits in mice, said: -Age intervention. However, more research is needed to fully understand the cellular mechanisms responsible for the effects observed in human skeletal muscle. “ Insulin promotes the intake and storage of glucose in the muscle, so people who are resistant to insulin are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. However, researchers warn that more research is needed to determine whether NMN has a beneficial effect on people’s prediabetes or the prevention or management of diabetes. Klein and Imai continue to evaluate NMN in separate trials in men and women.

Story source: material Provided by University of Washington School of Medicine.. Original written by Jim Dryden. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

