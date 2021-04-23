Salad or cheeseburger? Your colleagues shape your food choices-ScienceDaily





The foods people buy in the canteen at work are not always the choices to meet an individual’s cravings and preferences for a particular food. When a colleague is eating together, an individual is more likely to choose a food that is as healthy or unhealthy as the food selection in the tray of a fellow employee. Dr. Douglas Levy, a researcher at the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Health Policy Research, Mongan Institute, said: (MGH) and the first author of a new study published in Natural human behavior.. Levy and his collaborators have discovered that personal dietary patterns can also be shaped by casual acquaintances. This is evidence of decades of observational studies showing the impact of people’s social connections on weight gain, alcohol consumption, and dietary behavior.

Previous studies on the social impact of food choices have been limited to highly controlled settings, such as studies where college students eat one meal together, so the findings can be applied to other age groups and the real environment. It was difficult to generalize. A study by Levy and his co-authors found that cumulative food selection among approximately 6,000 MGH employees of various ages and socioeconomic status when eating for two years in seven cafeterias of the hospital system. I investigated the social impact. Employee food purchase health uses a hospital cafeteria “traffic light” labeling system that designates all food and beverages as green (healthy), yellow (poor health), or red (unhealthy). Was decided. MGH employees can use their ID card to make payments in the hospital cafeteria. This allows researchers to collect data about an individual’s specific food purchases and when and where they purchased the food. Researchers looked at how often they bought food, how often they ate at the same time for weeks, and whether they visited different cafeterias at the same time. Guessed the social network of. “For example, two people who buy within two minutes are more likely to know each other than those who buy every 30 minutes,” says Levy. To test the social network model, researchers surveyed more than 1,000 employees and asked them to identify the names of those they identified as dietary partners. “A new aspect of our research is how complementary types of data are combined and tools from social network analysis are used to show how the dietary behavior of large numbers of employees is socially relevant over time. It was to find out, “says co-author Mark. Dr. Pachakki, Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Based on a cross-sectional and longitudinal assessment of 3 million encounters between a pair of employees who buy a cafeteria together, researchers found that food purchases by people connected to each other are more consistent than different. I found something similar. “The effect size was a bit stronger for healthy foods than for unhealthy foods,” Levy says. A key element of the study is determining whether social networks really affect eating behavior, or whether people with similar lifestyles and food preferences are more likely to make friends and eat together. It was that. This is a phenomenon known as homophily. “We controlled the characteristics that people have in common, analyzed the data from different perspectives, and consistently found results that support social impact rather than an explanation of homogeneity,” Levy said. say. Why do socially connected people choose similar foods? Pressure from peers is one explanation. “People may change their behavior and establish relationships with someone in their social circle,” says Levy. Colleagues may also implicitly or explicitly license each other to select unhealthy foods or pressure them to make healthier choices. The results of this study have some broader implications for public health interventions to prevent obesity. One option is to target a pair of people who choose food and sell salads and other healthy foods 2 to 1, but there is no cheeseburger discount. Another approach may be to have influential people in a particular social circle model healthier food choices that affect others in the network. The study also shows policy makers that interventions that improve a healthy diet for a particular group are also of value to individuals who are socially involved in that group. “Once we get out of the pandemic and return to face-to-face work, we have the opportunity to eat together in a healthier way than before,” says Pachucki. “If your diet is shaping the way your co-workers eat, changing your food choices to a better one may also benefit your co-workers.”

Story source: material Provided by Massachusetts General Hospital.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos