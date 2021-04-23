April is Dog Month National Lyme Disease Prevention-Red Bluff Daily News

If you’re like me and you’ve ever felt or seen ticks crawling on you or your dog, or worse, you had to pull a stubborn little body out of either of you , Probably despise these little blood-sucking villains. They are nasty and ugly vermints that infect both humans and pets with serious illness. Of the myriad of transmitted diseases, one is Lyme disease, and April has been designated by the American Lyme Disease Foundation (National Lyme Disease Prevention Month for Dogs by the American Lyme Disease Foundation) (http://www.aldf.com/).

Unfortunately, much of the existing research and public health information is based on East Coast ecology and may not apply to our area. Unfortunately, according to the Bay Area Lime Foundation (https://www.bayarealyme.org/), Lime-infected mites live in 42 of the 58 counties in California, with the highest incidence in Trinity, Humboldt, and Mendocino. Approximately 100 cases of Lyme disease are reported each year in California, but under-diagnosis and underreporting of the disease, according to the California Public Health Service, can make the disease more widespread.

There are three important tick species in California: the Pacific coast tick (Dermacentor occidentalis), the American dog tick (D. variabilis), and the western black-footed tick (Ixodes pacificus). In addition to Lyme disease, mites can infect microorganisms that cause relapsing fever, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia, mite fever on the Pacific coast, and anaplasmosis. Anaplasmosis is a deadly disease that can infect both humans and pets.

If you or your dog are often outdoors, some simple precautions can reduce the risk of illness. The first is to learn how to recognize mites. The immature shape known as a nymph is about the same size as a poppy seed (1/25 inch long). It has eight legs, a dark brownish black plate on its back, and a light-colored translucent abdomen, and is most active in the spring and early summer months. Larvae are common in logs, grass, fallen branches, low-growth shrubs, and moist leaves that accumulate under the trees. Adults are about 1/8 inch long and have a long mouth, brownish black legs, a dark brownish black plate covering the front half of the back, and a reddish orange abdomen. Prey mites can grow to almost 1/2 inch in length. Adults are usually found in wildflowers and chaparals along the vegetative boundaries of hillside paths, and in other areas inhabited by deer.

It’s almost impossible to keep ticks away completely, but there are some things you can do to minimize the chances of your pet being bitten. The first is to consult your veterinarian to determine which tick prevention product is best for you. Certain factors, such as age, breed, and pet health, affect the type and dosage of the product used. There are some effective ones for pets available. Some examples are Seresto Color, Advantix, Frontline Plus, Vectra 3D, Nexgard. When using any of them, be aware of signs of possible side effects such as anxiety, excessive scratches, skin irritation, vomiting, diarrhea, or other abnormal behavior. If you see any of these signs, contact your veterinarian immediately.

It is imperative that tick checks become part of your dog’s daily routine, as even the best repellents may not be able to prevent these creatures from adhering to your beloved companion. To do this, gently hang your fingers over your entire body and carefully check for areas where mites are likely to hide, such as between your toes, underarms, inside your ears, around your face and chin. If you feel a swollen area, there may be mites lurking there.

If found in a pet, it should be removed as soon as possible. Mites can infect humans, so it is advisable to wear gloves to avoid contact with the skin. Use tweezers to grab the tick as close to the skin as possible. Once you grab it, pull it outwards with a straight, stable motion to make sure you have removed the entire tick. What remains is that it can cause an infection. Do not twist when pulling out ticks. The mouth part may break. Isopropyl alcohol quickly kills problematic vermint, so dispose of it in a small container containing isopropyl alcohol. Finally, cleanse the skin with a gentle disinfectant of povidone iodine.

In addition to monitoring the area of ​​ticks to see if an infection occurs, you should also monitor possible symptoms of tick-borne disease. Symptoms include lameness, decreased activity, swelling of joints, fever, malaise, swelling of lymph nodes, loss of appetite, weight loss, dyspnea, and neurological problems. Keep in mind that Lyme disease can infect horses, cows, and cats in addition to dogs and humans.

Additional information is available at the American Veterinary Medical Association (https://www.avma.org/resources/pet-owners/petcare/lyme-disease-pet-owners-guide), University of California, Agricultural Natural Resources (http://ipm.ucanr.edu/PMG/PESTNOTES/pn7485.html) And the California Public Health Service (https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/LymeDisease.aspx)site. In addition, in addition to other vector-borne diseases, confirmed cases of Lyme disease reported by California’s residential counties between 2010 and 2019 can be found on this site (https://westnile.ca.gov/pdfs/VBDSAnnualReport19.pdf).

Ronnie Casey has been volunteering at the Tehama County Animal Care Center since moving in 2011. A retired RN, she strives to help animals in need within Tehama County.She can reach at [email protected]..