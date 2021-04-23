Governor of Oregon will close indoor canteens in some counties next Friday in the event of a surge in COVID hospitalizations

Governor Kate Brown said in the most serious and harsh tone of the weeks that he would close indoor dining at Oregon’s most devastating county bars and restaurants at the end of next week. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Cases and hospitalization continue Soar..

Despite his best efforts to open the economy while refraining from anti-virus measures, Mr Brown canceled the “warning week” buffer and “extremely” what looks like a dozen counties by next Friday. He said he would move immediately to the “Risk” category. The number of patients hospitalized throughout the state reaches 300. This could include Clackamas County, if not other patients in the metropolitan area. The move not only closes indoor meals, but also limits large gyms and cinemas to six or less patrons and prohibits indoor visits to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Oregon has an inpatient on Friday 276th and is ready to trigger its “extreme risk”. Healthcare providers say their system is being overwhelmed by talking about reducing selective medical procedures to free more staff. Oregon Health & Science University is “dangerously low” and is likely to run out of life-saving lung support equipment, said Dr. Lenny Edwards, chief medical officer at OHSU.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been caring for patients with COVID in the ICU who are young and have no underlying illness,” Edwards said.

Oregon also faces difficult statistics. According to the New York Times, new cases in the last two weeks are accelerating faster than any other state in the country, increasing by 58% in the last two weeks. State ranking..

In terms of new cases, Oregon ranks 21st per capita in the last two weeks. This is far worse than the state’s overall performance since the pandemic began, with Oregon having fewer cases per capita than the other 47 states.

Brown acknowledged a fourth surge- Predicted a few weeks ago By Data Scientist-“Here”. The number of new cases and inpatients has increased, at least since the spring break in March.

The governor actually relaxed the restrictions earlier this month and even earlier this week. April 6th, she did it It is difficult for counties to fall into the extreme risk categoryShe said she would only do so if the number of hospitalized patients reached 300 across the state and the average of seven days of hospitalization increased by more than 15% in a week.On Tuesday she she Allow reboot From adults to young people, “full contact indoor sports” such as basketball, wrestling, and water polo.

“The bottom line is that this is always a balance between life and livelihood,” Brown said on Friday. “And businesses and Oregons need a sense of predictability. That’s why I’m saying today,’This is essentially your warning. The number of cases continues to grow and the capacity of the hospital system If this is reached, some counties will be at extreme risk next week. “

Based on the latest infection rates, the counties most likely to be at extreme risk next Friday are Baker, Clackamas, Colombia, Crook, Deschutz, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lynn, Marion and Pork. This was 11 counties, and Brown mentioned “at least” 12 counties. It is unclear which other counties are considered extreme risk, but many are approaching the threshold. It is defined as a county where at least 30,000 residents have reported more than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks.

Other counties Was approaching Extreme risk category with 180 lanes per 100,000 inhabitants as of April 17th. There were 168 cases in Multnomah County and 159 cases in Washington County.

Oregon Health Director Pat Allen described the current situation in Oregon as a “danger signal.”

The· Latest forecast According to the Oregon Health & Science University, new known daily cases peak at more than 1,300 in the first week of May, and inpatients are projected to reach about 370 after about two weeks.another forecast The state predicts more than 1,600 new cases per day by mid-May, but does not predict the total number of hospitalizations.

The governor said it was up to the Oregons to exercise safer actions to reverse this surge in the very short term. In the long run, vaccinations have been given, but two doses can take up to 6 weeks to be fully effective.

“This relentless, transforming virus is trying to regain its way and regain control of our lives,” Allen said. “So many people are naturally tired … but never give up …. The best way to put a pandemic behind us is to take this simple and direct action: Vaccines Get vaccinated. “

With that goal in mind, the governor had already talked on Friday about her hopes of returning to pre-pandemic life by July 4.

“I think we can all work together to lift most restrictions and reach a place where the economy can fully resume by the end of June,” Brown said.

Oregon Coronavirus: the latest news | Live map tracker |Text alert | Newsletter

-Amy Green; [email protected]; @o_aimee